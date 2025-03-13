G7 discusses Ukraine and maritime shipping: the main focus is on countering Russian aggression and circumventing sanctions with a "shadow fleet"
At the meeting of G7 foreign ministers, support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression will be discussed. The use of a "shadow fleet" by Russia to circumvent sanctions and the issue of maritime security will also be considered.
At the opening of the official session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, the importance of supporting Ukraine against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian aggression was emphasized. The opening remarks also mentioned Russia's use of a "shadow fleet".
Canada, the host country of the G7, called on Thursday to support Ukraine against Russian "aggression". Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at the opening of the official session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting that she hoped to find ways in which states "will continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal aggression".
We all want to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine
Melanie Joly told officials that they all must "rise to the moment" to address global challenges.
This includes ensuring "lasting peace" in Ukraine and stability in other regions, including the Middle East and Africa.
The meeting participants addressed the topic of the "shadow fleet" used by the Russian Federation. It was noted that the "shadow fleet" consists of outdated oil tankers with addresses in other countries. This is a scheme used to circumvent sanctions.
According to the representative of Canada, it is important that the meeting this week address issues related to the sea. These include: efforts to control shipping, prevent sabotage on underwater pipelines, counter illegal fishing and, as already mentioned, the issue of the use of "dark" vessels.
