G7 Foreign Ministers meet in Canada: on the agenda - Rubio's summary of the meeting with Ukraine in Jeddah

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108163 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169504 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106778 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343286 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173599 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144885 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196135 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124867 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

G7 Foreign Ministers meet in Canada: on the agenda - Rubio's summary of the meeting with Ukraine in Jeddah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22087 views

G7 foreign ministers are meeting in Canada amid disagreements between US allies and Trump over foreign policy and tariffs. They will discuss Ukraine and the Russian shadow fleet.

G7 Foreign Ministers meet in Canada: on the agenda - Rubio's summary of the meeting with Ukraine in Jeddah

G7 foreign ministers are meeting in Canada on Thursday after seven weeks of rising tensions between US allies and United States President Donald Trump "over his foreign policy shift on Ukraine and the imposition of duties", Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The "Group of Seven" ministers from Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, together with the EU, are gathering in the remote tourist town of La Malbaie, located in the hills of Quebec, for two days of meetings that in the past have generally been consensus-based on the problems they face.

The most important item on the agenda for Washington's partners will be to receive summaries of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks on Tuesday with Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine said it was ready to support a 30-day ceasefire agreement.

"But on the eve of the first G7 meeting during the Canadian presidency, it was difficult to develop a coherent, comprehensive final statement," the publication writes.

The US decision to impose a 25% duty on all imports of steel and aluminum immediately caused mutual measures by Canada and the EU, which highlighted the tension, the publication points out.

Europe responds to Trump's tariffs: the tariff list includes women's peignoirs and chicken wings12.03.25, 13:24 • 18970 views

"Washington has tried to impose red lines on wording regarding Ukraine and opposed a separate declaration on containing Russia's so-called shadow fleet, an opaque shipping network that avoids sanctions, while demanding tougher language on China," the publication says.

On Monday, Rubio warned that Washington is unwilling to use wording that could undermine efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said a good G7 statement would recognize that the United States has moved the war-ending process forward.

G7 diplomats said that a positive outcome from Jeddah could at least ease negotiations on Ukraine.

"Antagonistic language" adds complications: Rubio responded whether there are sticking points regarding the wording on Ukraine in the G7 statement11.03.25, 10:16 • 18123 views

Even Japan, which relies so heavily on American security guarantees, has found itself in Trump's line of fire.

"It's very difficult. Maybe we should wait for the G8," one European diplomat said ironically.

Trump suggested that the G8 could be revived after Moscow's return 11 years after its membership in the group was suspended due to the annexation of Crimea, the publication notes.

Canada will hold a G7 ministers' meeting: they will discuss the situation in Ukraine09.03.25, 10:24 • 26678 views

"Nowhere have the difficulties for US allies been as obvious as in Canada," the publication writes.

Relations between the United States and Canada, as indicated, are at their lowest level due to Trump's threats to impose duties on all imports from Canada and his constant reflections to make the country the 51st US state.

"We will be focused at the G7 on all of these things. That's what the meeting is about. This is not a meeting about how we are going to take over Canada," Rubio told reporters, underscoring how extraordinary their ties have become.

This may not reassure Ottawa. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday that she will be offensive at the G7 meeting, the publication writes.

"At every meeting, I will raise the issue of duties in order to agree on a response with the Europeans and put pressure on the Americans," she said.

European diplomats said they hope to use the G7 to directly assess how much influence Rubio has on US foreign policy.

Trump has used a wide range of officials not affiliated with the State Department in negotiations, ranging from Ukraine to the situation in the Middle East, where allies have been concerned about some chaotic statements coming out of Washington, the publication notes.

Trump's Special Representative Witkoff arrived in Moscow for negotiations on Ukraine13.03.25, 11:55 • 41566 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Marco Rubio
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Germany
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine
