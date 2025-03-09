Canada will hold a G7 ministers' meeting: they will discuss the situation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Canada will hold a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Charlevoix from March 12 to 14. The agenda includes the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific region, America, and Africa.
Next week, from March 12 to 14, Canada will host a G7 ministers' meeting, during which the situation in Ukraine will be discussed, among other topics. This was reported by the official G7 account on social media X, as reported by UNN.
Canada will host the G7 foreign ministers' meeting from March 12 to 14 in Charlevoix, Quebec. Discussions will focus on Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific region, the Americas, and Africa.
Recall
The United States of America in the G7 did not support the creation of an operational group that will deal with the shadow fleet of oil tankers of the Russian Federation.