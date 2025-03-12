Europe responds to Trump's tariffs: the tariff list includes women's peignoirs and chicken wings
The European Union has responded to US tariffs on steel and aluminum by publishing a list of goods that will be affected by tariffs. It includes meat, poultry, alcohol, chewing gum and women's negligee.
The European Union has reacted to the introduction of 25% US duties on European steel and aluminum. A 99-page list of goods that will be affected by the duties has been published.
The European Commission has published a list of American goods that may be subject to corresponding tariffs after the Donald Trump administration imposed 25% global tariffs on steel and aluminum on Wednesday.
The 99-page list is dominated by meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables and alcoholic beverages, but there is also chewing gum, nicotine vapes, plasters, and even women's negligee.
On Wednesday, March 12, the European Union called for "swift and proportionate" countermeasures against American imports in response to the entry into force of new "unjustified" tariffs on European steel and aluminum. As explained, the response to the US duties was "carefully calibrated" and is based on a two-stage approach.
EU countermeasures may concern exports of American goods worth up to EUR 26 billion, which corresponds to the economic scale of American tariffs
The corresponding decision significantly exceeds the trade struggle that erupted during Trump's first term, Рolitico writes.
If a settlement is not reached through negotiations, the European Commission will re-introduce retaliatory measures against American customs duties worth EUR 8 billion from April 1, including on iconic American goods such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and jeans.
UNN reported that US duties on steel and aluminum have entered into force.
US duties on steel from will affect Ukrainian exports of metallurgical products, which account for almost 58% of Ukrainian exports to the US. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Facebook.
Canada considers new US tariffs on steel and aluminum to be unjustified and is preparing appropriate measures.