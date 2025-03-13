Trump's Special Representative Witkoff arrived in Moscow for negotiations on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Steven Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow. He is expected to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with the Russian leadership after Ukrainian-US talks in Jeddah.
The plane of US President Donald Trump's special representative, Stephen Witcoff, has landed in Moscow, Russian media reported, UNN writes.
Details
Trump's special envoy Witcoff's plane reportedly landed in Vnukovo.
The plane reportedly entered Russian airspace from Latvia.
Addition
Witcoff is expected to meet with the Russian leadership to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. After that, Putin will hold an international telephone conversation, Peskov said.
The Kremlin also said that a telephone conversation took place yesterday between Trump's national security advisor, Mike Waltz, and Russian presidential aide for international affairs, Yuri Ushakov.
These contacts take place after the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.
Addition
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.