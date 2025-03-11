"Antagonistic language" adds complications: Rubio responded whether there are sticking points regarding the wording on Ukraine in the G7 statement

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17058 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107928 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169361 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106692 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343220 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173574 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Antagonistic language" adds complications: Rubio responded whether there are sticking points regarding the wording on Ukraine in the G7 statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18123 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuses to sign the G7 communiqué that does not align with the U.S. position on negotiations. The U.S. insists on removing mentions of sanctions and the war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine from the document.

"Antagonistic language" adds complications: Rubio responded whether there are sticking points regarding the wording on Ukraine in the G7 statement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that it is impossible to sign the G7 communiqué that does not align with the U.S. position on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, noting that "antagonistic language" sometimes complicates getting the parties to the negotiating table. He made this statement to reporters on his way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.

Details

"There are always certain sticking points. Ultimately, we cannot sign any communiqué that does not align with our position on getting both sides to the negotiating table. Obviously, there are some European countries that will want to, and other countries that may want to go further in what they are willing to say, again, not because we are taking sides, but because we feel that antagonistic language sometimes complicates getting the parties to the table, especially since we seem to be the only ones who can make such negotiations possible right now. So we are working on this together with them. I don’t know if we have reached a solution. But I am confident that we can produce a meaningful and unifying document without undermining our ability to get both sides to the table," Rubio responded to a question about how the work on the G7 communiqué is progressing and whether there are sticking points regarding the wording concerning Ukraine.

When asked if he could share what wording he would not like to see regarding Ukraine, the U.S. Secretary of State said: "No. Why should I share that? But you have to ask, and I understand that."

Supplement

It was previously reported that G7 faced difficulties in agreeing on a statement regarding the war in Ukraine against the backdrop of the U.S. position. Washington objected to the wording "Russian aggression" in any joint G7 statement regarding the war.

From March 12-14, the foreign ministers of G7 member countries will meet in Quebec, Canada.

According to Reuters, four G7 diplomats stated that Canada, which is chairing the "Group of Seven," initially hoped that the "seven" would agree on a common statement covering everything from the war in Ukraine to the Middle East and China, as well as a second declaration outlining G7 efforts to curb the so-called "shadow fleet" of Russia.

However, diplomats stated that this time it has proven very difficult to reach an agreement on a full communiqué, and some fear that a compromise may not be found.

Two diplomats stated that the United States is seeking to remove mentions of sanctions and the war in Ukraine, while demanding tougher wording regarding China.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Canada
United States
Ukraine
