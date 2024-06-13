Canada announces new sanctions against Russia: airline and a number of propaganda media on the list

During the G7 Summit , Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced new Canadian sanctions against Russia. The list of restrictions includes Pobeda Airlines and a number of Russian media outlets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government of Canada.

Today's new sanctions reflect our long-standing efforts to prevent President Putin from waging Russia's illegal war, including through blatant disinformation campaigns - Joly stated .

The government emphasizes that the new sanctions target many individuals and entities involved in disinformation and propaganda operations, including those designated by the Canadian Rapid Response Mechanism.

They also include enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, which supply key technologies and electrical components to support the military efforts of Russia.

In addition, the sanctions target organizations involved in circumventing sanctions that facilitate Russia's access to sanctioned goods or revenues from oil sold above the G7 price ceiling.

In particular, the new sanctions list includes the following:

Research and Design Association Electromashina LLC;

Novorossiysk Shipping Company (also known as Novorossiysk Shipping Company, PJSC or PJSC Novoship or Novoship);



Pobeda LLC (also known as Pobeda Airlines);



JSC “Russian National Reinsurance Company” (also known as RNRC or RNIC);



St. Petersburg Canal (also known as GATR);



Tavria TV;



ЗаМедіа (в т.ч. ЗаТВ, ЗаРадіо та Запорізький вісник);



Rossiyskaya Gazeta;

Voice of Europe sro.

It is noted that the latest sanctions also include a ban on exports of computer numerical control machines that Russia can use in the production of weapons.

The new sanctions are expected to limit Russia's access to components needed for the war effort and deprive Moscow of the revenues it uses to finance its illegal war.

