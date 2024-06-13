UK extends sanctions against Russia by more than 40 designations: who is on the list

The UK has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding 42 more items to the sanctions list and 6 new ship specifications, the British government website reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Added 42 new designations and 6 new ship specifications under the Russia sanctions regime and 2 new designations under the Central African Republic sanctions regime," the British Foreign Office said.

According to The Independent, Britain added 42 new designations and six new ship specifications under its Russia sanctions regime, including on Russian group Eko Shipping and some China-based companies, an update to the government website showed on Thursday.

In particular, the sanctions reportedly target China-based Hengshui Yuanchem Trading and Hong Kong-based HK Hengbangwei Electronics for being or having been involved in "destabilising Ukraine" or "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine," according to the government document.

