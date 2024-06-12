The list includes more than 300 individuals and companies: The United States imposes a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia

On Wednesday, June 12, Washington imposed a new large-scale package of sanctions against Russia. The updated list includes more than 300 individuals and legal entities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US State Department.

The sanctions were introduced to reduce Russia's ability to evade the sanctions. The new restrictions are aimed at organizations in third countries, including China.

The decision is expected to limit "Russia's future energy profits, as previous sanctions have halted the development of Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project and other future Russian energy projects.

The United States imposes sanctions against Iranian companies associated with the production of UAVs and their transfer to the russian federation

Restrictive measures were also directed against the Russian military-industrial base, Belarusian enterprises that support the Russian military machine, and persons involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

The U.S. Treasury Department saidthat the sanctions include VTB, Sberbank, and Promsvyazbank, including its offices in China, Kyrgyzstan, and India.

Japan plans to extend sanctions on Chinese companies for supplying military materials to russia

The new sanctions list also includes the Moscow Stock Exchange and related organizations, the SOGAZ insurance company, the Arctic LNG-1 and Arctic LNG-3 gas wells, Uralvagonzavod, Kirovenergomash, Murom Machine-Building Plant, seven Chinese-based companies that supplied goods to support Russia's war in Ukraine, and the head of the Gagauz Autonomy in Moldova, Evgenia Gutsul

In addition, the United States imposed a ban on the supply of software and IT to any person in Russia.

The G7 and the European Union are working on a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, they are discussing restrictions against banks that use the Bank of Russia's Financial Messaging System (BMS), the Russian equivalent of SWIFT.