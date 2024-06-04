The United States imposes sanctions against Iranian companies associated with the production of UAVs and their transfer to the russian federation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43404 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101078 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144319 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148891 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244423 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164441 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 43429 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26121 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31288 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110629 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112602 views
The United States imposes sanctions against Iranian companies associated with the production of UAVs and their transfer to the russian federation

The United States imposes sanctions against Iranian companies associated with the production of UAVs and their transfer to the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30511 views

The United States announced sanctions against Japanese companies for developing UAVs and transferring them to the russian Federation.

The United States imposes sanctions on Iranian companies and individuals associated with the production of drones. This is reported by the US State Department, reports UNN.

Details

The United States has imposed sanctions on 4 Iranian legal entities and one Iranian individual involved in the development, production and distribution of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These sanctions are directed against those who provide UAVs to the Iranian regime, which transfers them to the Russian Federation, thereby contributing to the continuation of the war.

The US sanctions cover four entities linked to Rayan Roshd Afzar's company, which is already on the US sanctions list. The Iranian head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces of Iran, was also sanctioned. This organization controls UAV manufacturers such as Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.

The United States imposed sanctions against 2 companies from the Central African Republic for helping PKV Wagner31.05.24, 05:39 • 29734 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

