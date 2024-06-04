The United States imposes sanctions against Iranian companies associated with the production of UAVs and their transfer to the russian federation

The United States imposes sanctions on Iranian companies and individuals associated with the production of drones. This is reported by the US State Department, reports UNN.

Details

The United States has imposed sanctions on 4 Iranian legal entities and one Iranian individual involved in the development, production and distribution of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These sanctions are directed against those who provide UAVs to the Iranian regime, which transfers them to the Russian Federation, thereby contributing to the continuation of the war.

The US sanctions cover four entities linked to Rayan Roshd Afzar's company, which is already on the US sanctions list. The Iranian head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces of Iran, was also sanctioned. This organization controls UAV manufacturers such as Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.

