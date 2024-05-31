The United States imposed sanctions against 2 companies from the Central African Republic for helping PKV Wagner

The United States has imposed sanctions against organizations that support russia's malicious activities in Africa. This is reported by the representative of the US State Department Matthew Miller, reports UNN.

Today, the United States added 2 organizations based in the Central African Republic (car) to the sanctions list for their support of the destabilizing activities of the russian-backed Wagner group in Africa.

The sanctions included Mining Industries SARLU and Logistique Economique Etrangere SARLU, which played an important role in ensuring the security of Wagner Group operations and illegal mining in the car.

The Wagner group is known for massive human rights violations and misappropriation of Natural Resources in many African countries. This proxy military force of the kremlin has conducted combat operations around the world, including russia's brutal war against Ukraine.