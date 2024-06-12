Japan plans to extend sanctions on Chinese companies for supplying military materials to russia

Japan is considering imposing new sanctions in response to suspicions that China is supplying military materials to russia. This was reported by NHK, UNN reports.

Details

In response to concerns about China's possible supply of military materials to russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese government is preparing sanctions against organizations suspected of involvement in these supplies, including domestic companies.

According to sources, Japan considers it necessary to increase pressure on third-country organizations suspected of involvement in the supply of materials, including Chinese companies. This step is aimed at increasing pressure on russia to prevent its military invasion.

Plans are being discussed to include groups suspected of involvement in the Japanese export ban. Once the policy is finalized, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will present it at the G7 summit to be held in Italy on the 13th of this month.

