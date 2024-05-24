Japan imposes sanctions on 9 russian entities for supplying weapons from North Korea

Japan has announced the imposition of sanctions against nine legal entities from the russian federation for supplying weapons from the DPRK. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, UNN reports.

Details

Taking into account the current international situation regarding Ukraine and in order to promote international efforts to achieve international peace, the Government of Japan announced sanctions against nine legal entities from russia for supplying weapons from the DPRK.

The Government of Japan has strongly condemned russia's purchase of arms from North Korea, as it is a violation of relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions prohibiting the transfer and purchase of any arms and related materials to and from North Korea, and may lead to further deterioration of the situation in Ukraine.

In view of the above-mentioned current international situation regarding Ukraine and in order to contribute to international efforts to achieve international peace aimed at resolving the problem, in accordance with measures taken by other major countries, the Government of Japan has implemented the following measures under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Law based on the Cabinet Office Agreement on "Freezing Assets of Individuals and Legal Entities of the russian federation and Other Measures of May 24, 2024" - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

According to the information, the sanctioned entities include Transmorflot LLC, OJSC State Airline 224 Summer Squadron, Federal Military Unit 25969, Volodymyrivka Research Complex, and Ashuluk Training Area.

