One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation

Russian troops launched a massive attack on Dnipro on the night of July 26. One person died as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the city mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, in a residential high-rise building, an elite 'skyscraper', we already have one dead," the report says.

Filatov noted that he understands that there are not enough shelters, but emphasized that there is absolutely no need to sit on the upper floors during shelling, especially when there is parking.

"My condolences to the family of the deceased," the city mayor summarized.

Recall

This night, Kharkiv suffered an almost three-hour massive combined attack. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and kamikaze drones, delivering 4 KAB strikes, 2 ballistic strikes, and about 15 "Shahed" attacks.