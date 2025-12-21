$42.340.00
Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name cause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Actor James Ransone, known for his roles in horror films, died on December 19 in Los Angeles at the age of 46. Medical examiners confirmed that the cause of death was suicide.

Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name cause

American actor James Ransone, known for his roles in cult horror films and crime dramas, has passed away. His body was found on December 19 in Los Angeles. Forensic experts confirmed that the cause of death was suicide. This was reported by People, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office, the actor was found dead in an outbuilding near his home. Just days before the tragedy, Ransone's wife, Jaime McPhee, posted a call on social media to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The actor is survived by two children.

Stepan Higa's funeral in Lviv: thousands of people came to bid farewell to the People's Artist of Ukraine15.12.25, 16:55 • 3404 views

Ransone's last work was a role in the film "The Black Phone 2," which is scheduled to premiere soon, as well as an appearance in the second season of the series "Poker Face."

Career and personal struggle

James Ransone gained widespread popularity for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of the series "The Wire." He later became the "face" of modern horror, starring in the "Sinister" duology and playing the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in the blockbuster "It: Chapter Two."

In 2021, the actor publicly admitted that he was a victim of sexual abuse by a tutor in his childhood. Ransone openly stated that this trauma provoked his struggle with drug addiction and depression for years.

When a child has that experience of the world, they start to see themselves as unlovable or unsavable 

— the actor wrote in his memoirs on social media, explaining his difficult path to sobriety and psychological recovery.

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds15.12.25, 06:45 • 28080 views

