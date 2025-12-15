Stepan Higa's funeral in Lviv: thousands of people came to bid farewell to the People's Artist of Ukraine

Photo: Lviv City Council

A farewell ceremony for People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa took place in Lviv. Thousands of people attended the ceremony, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

Lviv residents held a city-wide farewell ceremony on Rynok Square. The city trumpeter played the song "In the Garden of Paradise (Yavoryna)".

Then the procession headed to Lychakiv Cemetery. Stepan Higa was buried in field No. 75. It was here, at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, that the artist bequeathed to be buried - stated the city council.

Recall

Stepan Higa died at the age of 66 on December 12. In November, he underwent an urgent operation. His condition was assessed as serious but stable.

The farewell ceremony for Stepan Higa was scheduled for December 14, and the funeral for December 15.