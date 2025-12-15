Stepan Higa's funeral in Lviv: thousands of people came to bid farewell to the People's Artist of Ukraine

$42.190.08
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 29044 views
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 4690 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 14864 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 14406 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 4812 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 4822 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 14411 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 75021 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 91743 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 20780 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 38083 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 39458 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 43930 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 78733 views
Stepan Higa's funeral in Lviv: thousands of people came to bid farewell to the People's Artist of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

In Lviv, a farewell ceremony was held for People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa, attended by thousands of people. He was buried at Lychakiv Cemetery, as he had wished.

Stepan Higa's funeral in Lviv: thousands of people came to bid farewell to the People's Artist of Ukraine
Photo: Lviv City Council

A farewell ceremony for People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa took place in Lviv. Thousands of people attended the ceremony, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

Lviv residents held a city-wide farewell ceremony on Rynok Square. The city trumpeter played the song "In the Garden of Paradise (Yavoryna)".

Then the procession headed to Lychakiv Cemetery. Stepan Higa was buried in field No. 75. It was here, at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, that the artist bequeathed to be buried

- stated the city council.

Recall

Stepan Higa died at the age of 66 on December 12. In November, he underwent an urgent operation. His condition was assessed as serious but stable.

The farewell ceremony for Stepan Higa was scheduled for December 14, and the funeral for December 15.

Yevhen Ustimenko

