In France, a car with people fell into the Seine: a man and a woman died

12:47 PM • 8298 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 15812 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 18753 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 33038 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 61306 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 67062 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 41820 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36461 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 37619 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 42348 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 16692 views
Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISWDecember 21, 08:42 AM • 4578 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of spaceDecember 21, 09:37 AM • 10604 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhoto01:13 PM • 7114 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 8028 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 8178 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 36624 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 67059 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 107064 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 78162 views
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 14683 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 16510 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 28799 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 47282 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 34570 views
Bild

In France, a car with people fell into the Seine: a man and a woman died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

In the French city of Puteaux, a man and a woman died after their car drove into the Seine River. The prosecutor's office is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy that occurred overnight.

In France, a car with people fell into the Seine: a man and a woman died

In the French city of Puteaux (Hauts-de-Seine department) on Saturday night, a man and a woman died after their car drove into the Seine River. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated by the prosecutor's office. This is reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

According to the Nanterre prosecutor's office, the car was parked on the banks of the Seine on Allée de l'Écluse around 3:30 AM. Two passengers were inside.

Around 4:10 AM, for an unknown reason, the car suddenly rolled forward, crashed into a structure below the embankment level, and then fell into the river.

The passenger called emergency services from inside the car and said he couldn't get out. Firefighters arrived at the scene very quickly, but the victims were already dead

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Divers from the Paris Fire Brigade pulled them from the car. Death was confirmed shortly after 5:00 AM.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed. The investigation into the cause of death has been entrusted to the Puteaux-La Défense police station.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office is investigating why the parked car drove into the river. Other details of the incident have not yet been reported

Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia: bus driver tested negative for alcohol16.12.25, 21:35 • 3778 views

Alla Kiosak

