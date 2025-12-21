In France, a car with people fell into the Seine: a man and a woman died

In the French city of Puteaux (Hauts-de-Seine department) on Saturday night, a man and a woman died after their car drove into the Seine River. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated by the prosecutor's office. This is reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

According to the Nanterre prosecutor's office, the car was parked on the banks of the Seine on Allée de l'Écluse around 3:30 AM. Two passengers were inside.

Around 4:10 AM, for an unknown reason, the car suddenly rolled forward, crashed into a structure below the embankment level, and then fell into the river.

The passenger called emergency services from inside the car and said he couldn't get out. Firefighters arrived at the scene very quickly, but the victims were already dead - reported the prosecutor's office.

Divers from the Paris Fire Brigade pulled them from the car. Death was confirmed shortly after 5:00 AM.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed. The investigation into the cause of death has been entrusted to the Puteaux-La Défense police station.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office is investigating why the parked car drove into the river. Other details of the incident have not yet been reported

