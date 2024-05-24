South Korea imposes sanctions on 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for illegal trade in arms and fuel with russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53117 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72836 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109635 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45315 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234119 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221148 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 33274 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23381 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28927 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109636 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112378 views
South Korea imposes sanctions on 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for illegal trade in arms and fuel with russia

South Korea imposes sanctions on 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for illegal trade in arms and fuel with russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23905 views

South Korea imposed independent sanctions against 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trade with russia in violation of international sanctions.

South Korea has imposed independent sanctions against seven North Korean and two russian vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trade with russia. This is reported by YONHAP NEWS AGENCY, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, South Korea retaliated by imposing independent sanctions against 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for their involvement in a number of illegal activities, including arms and fuel trafficking with russia.

This step, taken in the context of strengthening measures to deter North Korea, is a response to russia's recent veto of the extension of the powers of the UN commission that is supposed to monitor the implementation of sanctions against North Korea.

Among the individuals subject to these sanctions is Kim Yong-hyok, head of the Syrian division of Korea Mining and Development Trading Corp. a well-known North Korean arms dealer suspected of involvement in illegal deals with the russian mercenary group Wagner. Also, the head of Taeryong Trading Co, Han Hyok Chol, who is accused of supplying russian diesel fuel to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

In addition, 5 other individuals suspected of illegally working in information technology companies in russia to obtain currency to finance North Korea's banned nuclear and missile programs were sanctioned.

Two russian vessels, MAIA-1 and MARIA, were also sanctioned for their involvement in the transportation of military supplies to North Korea and russia.

Sanctioned vessels must now obtain special permission from the South Korean port authorities to enter the country's ports.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

