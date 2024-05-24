South Korea imposes sanctions on 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for illegal trade in arms and fuel with russia

South Korea has imposed independent sanctions against seven North Korean and two russian vessels for engaging in illegal arms and fuel trade with russia. This is reported by YONHAP NEWS AGENCY, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, South Korea retaliated by imposing independent sanctions against 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for their involvement in a number of illegal activities, including arms and fuel trafficking with russia.

This step, taken in the context of strengthening measures to deter North Korea, is a response to russia's recent veto of the extension of the powers of the UN commission that is supposed to monitor the implementation of sanctions against North Korea.

Among the individuals subject to these sanctions is Kim Yong-hyok, head of the Syrian division of Korea Mining and Development Trading Corp. a well-known North Korean arms dealer suspected of involvement in illegal deals with the russian mercenary group Wagner. Also, the head of Taeryong Trading Co, Han Hyok Chol, who is accused of supplying russian diesel fuel to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

In addition, 5 other individuals suspected of illegally working in information technology companies in russia to obtain currency to finance North Korea's banned nuclear and missile programs were sanctioned.

Two russian vessels, MAIA-1 and MARIA, were also sanctioned for their involvement in the transportation of military supplies to North Korea and russia.

Sanctioned vessels must now obtain special permission from the South Korean port authorities to enter the country's ports.