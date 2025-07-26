The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) considers it unacceptable to rename toponyms that commemorate individuals who participated in the defense of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, particularly in the War for Ukraine's Independence, and fighters for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century. This was reported by the UINM press service, writes UNN.

According to information disseminated in the media, deputies of the Dalnyk Village Council (Odesa region) renamed streets named after fallen servicemen and fighters for Ukraine's independence. It is reported that the deputies gave "neutral names" to streets in the Dalnyk community named after heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as other historical figures. - the message says.

It is noted that the street named after the fallen defender from the community – Maksym Braslavskyi – was renamed Peremohy (Victory), the street named after the fallen defender Dmytro Melnyk was renamed Buzkova (Lilac), and streets named after fighters for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century Vasyl Vyshyvanyi, Yuriy Lypa, Roman Shukhevych, Vsevolod Zmiyenko, and others were also renamed.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory considers it unacceptable to rename toponyms that commemorate individuals who participated in the defense of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This includes participants in the war for Ukraine's independence and fighters for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century. The Institute calls on local self-government bodies to refrain from such decisions, which create social tension and undermine the authority of state institutions. - the agency's statement says.

In addition, the Institute stated that, together with people's deputies, they will propose changes to legislation that will serve as a safeguard against manifestations of "disrespectful attitude towards those who fought for Ukraine's independence."

