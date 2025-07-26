Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINP

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 10771 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 27108 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 118678 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 46646 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 47782 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 85945 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39021 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53083 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50454 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91503 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
78%
748mm
Popular news
Will pensions increase? In June, the average salary indicator for calculating pension payments reached a record 22,336 UAHJuly 25, 01:38 PM • 4268 views
"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with SukhanovJuly 25, 04:18 PM • 3306 views
Russian "Chernika" drone attacked the center of Kharkiv, damaging an apartment building05:09 PM • 5008 views
In Kharkiv region, a pregnant woman lost twins: three medics were notified of suspicion05:37 PM • 8656 views
Ukraine's Minister of Defense presented a new team of deputies: who is responsible for what05:59 PM • 11464 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 118683 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 85948 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 144870 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 120256 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 139721 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 251783 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 365635 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 444652 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 444864 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 430252 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
Starlink
TikTok

Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory considers the renaming of toponyms honoring the memory of Ukraine's defenders unacceptable. This applies to streets named after fallen servicemen and fighters for independence of the 20th century.

Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINP

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINM) considers it unacceptable to rename toponyms that commemorate individuals who participated in the defense of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, particularly in the War for Ukraine's Independence, and fighters for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century. This was reported by the UINM press service, writes UNN.

According to information disseminated in the media, deputies of the Dalnyk Village Council (Odesa region) renamed streets named after fallen servicemen and fighters for Ukraine's independence. It is reported that the deputies gave "neutral names" to streets in the Dalnyk community named after heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as other historical figures.

- the message says.

It is noted that the street named after the fallen defender from the community – Maksym Braslavskyi – was renamed Peremohy (Victory), the street named after the fallen defender Dmytro Melnyk was renamed Buzkova (Lilac), and streets named after fighters for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century Vasyl Vyshyvanyi, Yuriy Lypa, Roman Shukhevych, Vsevolod Zmiyenko, and others were also renamed.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory considers it unacceptable to rename toponyms that commemorate individuals who participated in the defense of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This includes participants in the war for Ukraine's independence and fighters for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century. The Institute calls on local self-government bodies to refrain from such decisions, which create social tension and undermine the authority of state institutions.

- the agency's statement says.

In addition, the Institute stated that, together with people's deputies, they will propose changes to legislation that will serve as a safeguard against manifestations of "disrespectful attitude towards those who fought for Ukraine's independence."

UINP to be headed by Oleksandr Alfyorov: government elects new head of institution27.06.25, 21:58 • 4231 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Odesa Oblast
Roman Shukhevych
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9