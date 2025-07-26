Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 13990 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 36365 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 129459 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 54029 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 54236 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 91090 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39731 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53570 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50694 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91656 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Man who created fake embassies of non-existent countries exposed in India
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for teachers' additional payments
Ukraine and Russia have reached a principled agreement on organizing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin - Fidan
Romania commented on the possible transfer of an additional Patriot to Ukraine
Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINP
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 91092 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses
Constitutional order must be restored
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1764 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian army. In one day, 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems were destroyed.

Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past day on the front, the Russian occupation army lost more than 1,000 of its servicemen, as well as hundreds of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.07.25 are estimated to be:

• personnel – about 1,048,330 (+1080) people,

• tanks – 11,056 (+7) units,

• armored combat vehicles – 23,059 (+7) units,

• artillery systems – 30,812 (+35) units,

• MLRS – 1448 (+2) units,

• air defense systems – 1201 (+0) units,

• aircraft – 421 (+0) units,

• helicopters – 340 (+0) units,

• operational-tactical level UAVs – 47,959 (+125) units,

• cruise missiles – 3535 (+0) units,

• ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,

• submarines – 1 (+0) unit,

• automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 56,371 (+158) units,

• special equipment – 3935 (+0) units.

153 combat engagements took place at the front: Russians attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk direction25.07.25, 22:48 • 2054 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
