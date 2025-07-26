Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past day on the front, the Russian occupation army lost more than 1,000 of its servicemen, as well as hundreds of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.07.25 are estimated to be:

• personnel – about 1,048,330 (+1080) people,

• tanks – 11,056 (+7) units,

• armored combat vehicles – 23,059 (+7) units,

• artillery systems – 30,812 (+35) units,

• MLRS – 1448 (+2) units,

• air defense systems – 1201 (+0) units,

• aircraft – 421 (+0) units,

• helicopters – 340 (+0) units,

• operational-tactical level UAVs – 47,959 (+125) units,

• cruise missiles – 3535 (+0) units,

• ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,

• submarines – 1 (+0) unit,

• automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 56,371 (+158) units,

• special equipment – 3935 (+0) units.

153 combat engagements took place at the front: Russians attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk direction