153 combat engagements took place at the front: Russians attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 9826 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
03:49 PM • 24671 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 114510 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 44575 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 45917 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83890 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 38680 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 52910 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50382 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91463 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan announced possible talks with Putin and Trump this week regarding a possible meeting in IstanbulJuly 25, 11:49 AM • 7866 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the frontJuly 25, 11:50 AM • 52698 views
Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail: yellow danger level declared in Kyiv and eastern UkraineJuly 25, 12:00 PM • 13622 views
In Kharkiv region, a pregnant woman lost twins: three medics were notified of suspicion05:37 PM • 5968 views
Ukraine's Minister of Defense presented a new team of deputies: who is responsible for what05:59 PM • 10104 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 114515 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83894 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 143701 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 119204 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 138653 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 251226 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 365119 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 444170 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 444412 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 429828 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
Starlink
TikTok
Dassault Mirage 2000

153 combat engagements took place at the front: Russians attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Since the beginning of the day, 153 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy launched 1 missile and 37 air strikes, using 1383 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 168 occupiers and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment.

153 combat engagements took place at the front: Russians attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 153 combat engagements have taken place at the front. On the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 39 times. The enemy also actively operated in the Lyman and Siversk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders launched one missile and 37 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 45 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,383 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,524 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks by the occupiers.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out one assault action, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling five enemy attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through 27 times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyimka.

Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times.

The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka. Battles are ongoing in four locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 168 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 113 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a car, eight motorcycles, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, and a UAV control point. Three cars, three motorcycles, four artillery systems, and four shelters for personnel were also significantly damaged.

- the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Temirivka; five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Enemy losses: in one day, Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and two cruise missiles25.07.25, 07:36 • 4704 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9