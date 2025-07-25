153 combat engagements took place at the front: Russians attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 153 combat engagements have taken place at the front. On the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 39 times. The enemy also actively operated in the Lyman and Siversk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders launched one missile and 37 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 45 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,383 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,524 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks by the occupiers.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out one assault action, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling five enemy attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through 27 times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyimka.

Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times.

The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka. Battles are ongoing in four locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 168 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 113 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a car, eight motorcycles, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, and a UAV control point. Three cars, three motorcycles, four artillery systems, and four shelters for personnel were also significantly damaged. - the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Temirivka; five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Enemy losses: in one day, Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and two cruise missiles