July 24, 06:46 PM
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM • 51289 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 141263 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 90743 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 153738 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 92608 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 90230 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 105065 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 71209 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 52054 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy losses: in one day, Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and two cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

On July 24, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 2 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 amount to 1,047,250 personnel.

On July 24, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 2 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,047,250 (+980) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11,049 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,052 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30,777 (+31)
          • MLRS ‒ 1446 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1201 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 47,834 (+196)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3535 (+2)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56,213 (+76)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Vice Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov discussed the scaling of "anti-Shahed" solutions and deregulation of drone transfer and write-off: "we will create new products that will help stop the enemy."

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
