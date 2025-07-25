Enemy losses: in one day, Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and two cruise missiles
On July 24, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 2 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 amount to 1,047,250 personnel.
On July 24, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 2 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,047,250 (+980) liquidated
- tanks ‒ 11,049 (+3)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,052 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 30,777 (+31)
- MLRS ‒ 1446 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1201 (+2)
- aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 47,834 (+196)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3535 (+2)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56,213 (+76)
- special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)
Data is being updated.
