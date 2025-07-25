Enemy losses: in one day, Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and two cruise missiles

On July 24, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 2 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,047,250 (+980) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11,049 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,052 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 30,777 (+31)

MLRS ‒ 1446 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1201 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 47,834 (+196)

cruise missiles ‒ 3535 (+2)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56,213 (+76)

special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Vice Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov discussed the scaling of "anti-Shahed" solutions and deregulation of drone transfer and write-off: "we will create new products that will help stop the enemy."

Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world