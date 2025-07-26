In Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a tower crane

In one of Kharkiv's districts, a Russian attack drone hit a tower crane. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Around 10:07 PM, an enemy UAV hit a tower crane. No casualties. - he wrote.

Syniehubov also reported a drone strike in the Saltivskyi district. Preliminarily, no casualties.

According to updated information, the enemy launched a drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Specialized services are inspecting the impact site.

Recall

On July 25, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a medical facility in Kharkiv, causing significant damage. Fourteen people were injured, four were hospitalized, but the medical staff and patients of the facility were not harmed.