In Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a tower crane
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a Russian attack drone hit a tower crane at approximately 10:07 PM. A drone strike was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district, with no casualties.
In one of Kharkiv's districts, a Russian attack drone hit a tower crane. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.
Around 10:07 PM, an enemy UAV hit a tower crane. No casualties.
Syniehubov also reported a drone strike in the Saltivskyi district. Preliminarily, no casualties.
According to updated information, the enemy launched a drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Fortunately, there were no casualties. Specialized services are inspecting the impact site.
Recall
On July 25, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a medical facility in Kharkiv, causing significant damage. Fourteen people were injured, four were hospitalized, but the medical staff and patients of the facility were not harmed.