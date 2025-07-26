Romania commented on the possible transfer of an additional Patriot to Ukraine

Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated that his country will support Ukraine, particularly in the military sphere, but the issue of transferring the Patriot system has not yet been discussed. This was reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

As for Romania's support for Ukraine, it will continue, particularly in the military sphere, but the issue of the Patriot system has not yet been discussed. - he said in response to journalists' questions.

Romania has an agreement with the United States worth over $3.9 billion for seven Patriot air defense systems. It has received four of them - but transferred one to Ukraine. Romania will start receiving the next three systems only from 2027.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working on obtaining ten Patriot systems that will be sold by the United States. Germany confirmed the provision of two systems, Norway - one.