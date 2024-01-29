Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly plans to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine. This is stated in the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, UNN reports .

Under the threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the people of Moldova are shining a bright light on their determination to decide their own future. I look forward to meeting with the Moldovan leadership to discuss how Canada can continue to support their peace and security. In Poland, I look forward to meeting my new Polish counterpart and building on the deep friendship between Canada and Poland, and working together to strengthen peace and security on NATO's eastern flank. - Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Details

Canadian Minister Melanie Joly announced that she will visit the Republic of Moldova and Poland from January 29 to February 1, 2024. She plans to meet with her colleagues and high-ranking government officials to discuss common priorities. In particular, in support of Ukraine.

It is noted that in Chisinau, Minister Joly will meet with high-ranking Moldovan officials, including President Maia Sandu, to reaffirm Canada's support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its fight against Russia's attempts to undermine their democracy by using disinformation as a weapon.

She will outline Canada's work to hold accountable those who support and assist in Russia's destabilizing activities, including announcing new sanctions on Moldovan oligarchs, individuals and television stations that promote and spread Russian disinformation.

It is also planned to discuss assistance to Ukrainian refugees currently residing in Moldova.

During his visit to Warsaw, Joly will meet with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Marshal of the Sejm and co-leader of the Third Way Coalition Shimon Holovny to discuss their respective plans to continue supporting Ukraine. They will also talk about promoting human rights, preventing threats to regional security from Russia and Belarus, and identifying further opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During this trip, the Canadian minister also plans to meet with representatives of humanitarian organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Ukrainian House Foundation, and the Educational and Development Center, which support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

