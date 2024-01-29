Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30801 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110708 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117776 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162630 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262416 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176085 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166687 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148534 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77932 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78248 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 58386 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 34191 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 70398 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230993 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93391 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115634 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116405 views
Actual
Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56500 views

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will visit Moldova and Poland from January 29 to February 1 to discuss further support for Ukraine. She plans to meet with high-ranking officials from both countries to discuss regional security issues and opportunities for further cooperation against threats from Russia and Belarus.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly plans to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine. This is stated in the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, UNN reports .

Under the threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the people of Moldova are shining a bright light on their determination to decide their own future. I look forward to meeting with the Moldovan leadership to discuss how Canada can continue to support their peace and security. In Poland, I look forward to meeting my new Polish counterpart and building on the deep friendship between Canada and Poland, and working together to strengthen peace and security on NATO's eastern flank. 

Details

Canadian Minister Melanie Joly announced that she will visit the Republic of Moldova and Poland from January 29 to February 1, 2024. She plans to meet with her colleagues and high-ranking government officials to discuss common priorities. In particular, in support of Ukraine.

It is noted that in Chisinau, Minister Joly will meet with high-ranking Moldovan officials, including President Maia Sandu, to reaffirm Canada's support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its fight against Russia's attempts to undermine their democracy by using disinformation as a weapon.

She will outline Canada's work to hold accountable those who support and assist in Russia's destabilizing activities, including announcing new sanctions on Moldovan oligarchs, individuals and television stations that promote and spread Russian disinformation.

17.10.23, 19:01 • 299852 views

It is also planned to discuss assistance to Ukrainian refugees currently residing in Moldova.

During his visit to Warsaw, Joly will meet with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Marshal of the Sejm and co-leader of the Third Way Coalition Shimon Holovny to discuss their respective plans to continue supporting Ukraine. They will also talk about promoting human rights, preventing threats to regional security from Russia and Belarus, and identifying further opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During this trip, the Canadian minister also plans to meet with representatives of humanitarian organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Ukrainian House Foundation, and the Educational and Development Center, which support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement29.01.24, 18:45 • 52938 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World
international-federation-of-red-cross-and-red-crescent-societiesInternational Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
shymon-holovniaShimon Golovnya
kyshynivChisinau
canadaCanada
melani-dzholiMelanie Joly
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising