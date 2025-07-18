$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 6758 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 9956 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 21420 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 101670 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 96636 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 97886 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 309177 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 184778 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 146092 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136986 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
76%
745mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 89554 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 66121 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 57795 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 39963 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15295 views
Publications
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 40669 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 101666 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 309176 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 223995 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 233816 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15989 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 93644 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 102515 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 216607 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 275174 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6778 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has initiated criminal proceedings regarding possible abuses by ARMA officials. This is related to the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management and other scandals that undermine trust in the agency.

SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions

Alleged abuses by officials of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency have become the subject of an investigation by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Criminal proceedings and a series of scandals are already damaging the institution's international image. The Verkhovna Rada emphasizes: without an independent audit and personnel decisions, scandals around ARMA will only increase, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of official position by ARMA officials. The actions of officials will be checked due to alleged illegal actions during the transfer of the Trade Union House to management, which were voiced in a journalistic investigation. So far, no one has been charged, but public interest in this case is extremely high.

ARMA is not for the first time at the epicenter of high-profile stories related to the transfer of assets to management. For example, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, stated that the Russian share of corporate rights of the company "Venta.LTD" is being transferred to the management of persons probably connected with the owner. In addition, for several days, a scandal was discussed due to a probable conflict of interest of the deputy head of ARMA, Grigol Katamadze, in the story of the sale of "UkrBud". And each such case undermines trust not only within the country, but also among partners who expect real changes from Ukraine.

The parliament understands that the situation requires a systemic response. The Verkhovna Rada has already unblocked the signing of the law on ARMA reform, which provides for an independent audit of the agency and a new transparent procedure for selecting its head. However, the very fact of open criminal proceedings shows that there is no more time to delay.

Unfortunately, there is every reason to expect that corruption scandals related to ARMA will only increase. That is why it is very good that the Verkhovna Rada has unblocked the signing of the bill, which should launch systemic changes, including an audit.

- said People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn in an exclusive comment to UNN.

In his opinion, any internal investigations in ARMA with the existing leadership will be just a fiction.

Therefore, it is very important to initiate an audit as soon as possible, which, in my opinion, will definitely lead to a change in ARMA's leadership.

- he emphasized.

While the agency's leadership is trying to justify itself, trust in ARMA is rapidly fading. With each new resonance, the question arises: is the agency really ready to work transparently, or is its head, Olena Duma, trying to maintain control at any cost?

The SAP investigation can become a real tool for cleaning up the agency. And if the facts of abuse are confirmed during the investigation, it should result in personnel decisions, including the resignation of Olena Duma. Society and international partners expect clear steps.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9