Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Publications
Exclusives
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16160 views

55-year-old Jennifer Lopez stated during her European tour that she no longer plans to get married. She has been married four times, with her last marriage to Ben Affleck ending in August 2024.

"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces

After four unsuccessful marriages, 55-year-old Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez made it clear that she no longer plans to walk down the aisle. During her European tour, the star responded to a fan who proposed to her: "I've tried that a few times… I think I'm done with that."

This is reported by UNN with reference to Pagesix.

Details

As the publication reports, performing on stage during her "Up All Night" tour in Europe, the singer responded to a fan's sign that read: "J Lo, marry me?".

I think I'm done with that. I've tried that a few times

- she joked.

Addition

55-year-old Lopez was first married to 51-year-old actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Then the actress married 55-year-old Cris Judd in 2001, divorcing him in 2003.

Her longest marriage lasted 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, with singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 17-year-old twins.

He is currently married for the fourth time, his current wife being 26-year-old Nadia Ferreira. However, Anthony admitted to Page Six earlier this year that he is "not the one to ask about the key to a successful marriage."

Eventually, Lopez married her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in 2022, and in August 2024, they quietly separated.

In addition to her four marriages, Lopez was previously engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and their relationship lasted from 2017 to 2021.

In addition to her four marriages, Lopez was previously engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and their relationship lasted from 2017 to 2021.

Last week, Lopez kicked off the European leg of her tour and stated that she feels "better than… ever."

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks02.05.25, 21:47 • 50119 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
