07:13 AM • 3496 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto
06:01 AM • 10081 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 21023 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 51888 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 36233 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 40674 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 54004 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28814 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22561 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20063 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 19 people - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 19 people injured as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops. 11 people were hospitalized, others received assistance on the spot.

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported an increase in the number of wounded as a result of the massive night and morning attack by Russian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of now, 19 casualties have been recorded in various districts of the city. According to the mayor, 11 people have been hospitalized in medical facilities in the capital, while others received assistance on the spot.

Emergency services continue to work at the locations of hits and debris falls.

As a result of the attack on Kyiv Oblast, a woman died, and the number of injured increased - OVA27.12.25, 09:43 • 1196 views

Stepan Haftko

