The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 19 people - Klitschko

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported an increase in the number of wounded as a result of the massive night and morning attack by Russian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of now, 19 casualties have been recorded in various districts of the city. According to the mayor, 11 people have been hospitalized in medical facilities in the capital, while others received assistance on the spot.

Emergency services continue to work at the locations of hits and debris falls.

