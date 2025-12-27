As a result of the attack on Kyiv Oblast, a woman died, and the number of injured increased - OVA

A woman died in the Bila Tserkva district as a result of a Russian attack. A man was also injured in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, the terrorist country has once again taken the life of a civilian. In the Bila Tserkva district, a woman born in 1978 died as a result of the enemy attack. The number of victims has also increased. - Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, a man was injured in the same district - he was hospitalized in a local hospital, doctors are providing all necessary assistance. In the Vyshhorod district, as a result of a private house fire, five people suffered an acute stress reaction - three women, a man and a child born in 2017. They received medical assistance on the spot.

The consequences of the attack are being recorded in six districts of Kyiv region. Critical infrastructure facilities, enterprises, shops and homes of civilians are under enemy attack. All relevant services are working in an enhanced mode. The elimination of the consequences of the attack and assistance to the affected communities are ongoing. - Kalashnyk noted.

Recall

The Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region throughout the night with missiles and drones, causing large-scale destruction in residential areas and industrial facilities.