Series of knife attacks in Paris metro: undocumented immigrant who wounded three women detained

On Friday afternoon, a series of armed attacks on female passengers occurred in the Paris Metro. Within 30 minutes, an unknown man on Line 3 successively stabbed three women at different stations, after which he tried to escape. This was reported by Le Parisien, writes UNN.

Details

The first incident occurred around 4:00 PM on Line 3. After stabbing the first victim, the assailant moved to the "Arts et Métiers" station, where he attacked a second passenger. The third attack was recorded at the "Opéra" station. Thanks to surveillance cameras and mobile phone geolocation, the police tracked the suspect to his residence in the suburb of Sarcelles, where he was arrested two hours after the last crime.

The suspect turned out to be a 25-year-old native of Mali, who is in France illegally. The man is known to the police for property crimes and sexual harassment. Attempts were made to deport him repeatedly, and from July to October last year, he was held in an immigration center.

Condition of the victims and investigation versions

All three victims sustained minor injuries, although witnesses reported significant blood loss at the scenes. Two women suffered back and thigh wounds, and one of the victims is pregnant. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened proceedings on charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon under aggravating circumstances.

The investigation currently rules out the version of a terrorist act. According to preliminary data from law enforcement, the attacks were committed by a mentally unstable person. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez noted the effectiveness of the video surveillance system, which helped to quickly identify the attacker.

Security situation in transport

The incident occurred against the backdrop of discussions about the rising crime rate in public transport in Paris. According to trade unions, the number of physical assaults on employees and passengers has increased by 5% over the past year. A few days ago, police representatives and city authorities held a round table on strengthening security measures on metro lines.

