Series of knife attacks in Paris metro: undocumented immigrant who wounded three women detained

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
08:50 AM • 1336 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 13062 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 23679 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 56697 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 38370 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 41827 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 56193 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29048 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22742 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20145 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.7m/s
75%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 17125 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 16016 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 15076 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 18581 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 14027 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 27514 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 56661 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 27215 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 56179 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 53143 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 3558 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 27527 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 14579 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 14197 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 15929 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Social network
Heating

Series of knife attacks in Paris metro: undocumented immigrant who wounded three women detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In the Paris metro, an undocumented immigrant from Mali wounded three women with a knife, one of whom was pregnant. Police detained the 25-year-old man, known to law enforcement for property crimes and sexual harassment.

Series of knife attacks in Paris metro: undocumented immigrant who wounded three women detained

On Friday afternoon, a series of armed attacks on female passengers occurred in the Paris Metro. Within 30 minutes, an unknown man on Line 3 successively stabbed three women at different stations, after which he tried to escape. This was reported by Le Parisien, writes UNN.

Details

The first incident occurred around 4:00 PM on Line 3. After stabbing the first victim, the assailant moved to the "Arts et Métiers" station, where he attacked a second passenger. The third attack was recorded at the "Opéra" station. Thanks to surveillance cameras and mobile phone geolocation, the police tracked the suspect to his residence in the suburb of Sarcelles, where he was arrested two hours after the last crime.

The suspect turned out to be a 25-year-old native of Mali, who is in France illegally. The man is known to the police for property crimes and sexual harassment. Attempts were made to deport him repeatedly, and from July to October last year, he was held in an immigration center.

Condition of the victims and investigation versions

All three victims sustained minor injuries, although witnesses reported significant blood loss at the scenes. Two women suffered back and thigh wounds, and one of the victims is pregnant. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened proceedings on charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon under aggravating circumstances.

The investigation currently rules out the version of a terrorist act. According to preliminary data from law enforcement, the attacks were committed by a mentally unstable person. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez noted the effectiveness of the video surveillance system, which helped to quickly identify the attacker.

Security situation in transport

The incident occurred against the backdrop of discussions about the rising crime rate in public transport in Paris. According to trade unions, the number of physical assaults on employees and passengers has increased by 5% over the past year. A few days ago, police representatives and city authorities held a round table on strengthening security measures on metro lines.

Knife and chemical attack at Yokohama plant in Japan: 15 people hospitalized26.12.25, 15:33 • 2334 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Mali
Paris
France