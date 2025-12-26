Knife and chemical attack at Yokohama plant in Japan: 15 people hospitalized

An armed man in a gas mask carried out a stabbing and chemical attack at an industrial facility, leaving some of the victims in critical condition. This was reported by CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, an attack occurred at the Yokohama Rubber Company tire factory in Mishima (Shizuoka Prefecture). A 38-year-old man, armed with a knife, wounded eight employees of the enterprise. In addition, the attacker used an unknown chemical liquid, probably bleach, injuring seven more people. According to the Fujisan Nanto fire department, a total of 15 victims were taken to hospitals.

Five people with stab wounds are in serious condition. The condition of the other seven victims who suffered chemical burns as a result of contact with the liquid is currently being clarified.

Arrest and identity of the attacker

Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested the suspect at the scene on charges of attempted murder. During the attack, the man was wearing an item resembling a gas mask. According to Asahi Shimbun, the investigation established that the detainee had connections to the factory, but official data regarding his position or motives for the crime have not yet been released.

Violent crimes involving weapons are rare in Japan due to strict legislation, but this incident has become one of the largest in terms of the number of victims at industrial facilities recently.

