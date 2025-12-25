Terrorist attack at a mosque in Nigeria: five dead and dozens injured in Borno State

Photo: Bloomberg

An explosion occurred in the Jumaat mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno State, during evening prayers on Wednesday. Police suspect militants from the radical group "Boko Haram" of carrying out the attack. Dozens were reported injured and five killed. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to official law enforcement data, at least five people died as a result of the explosive device detonation. State police spokesman Nahum Daso reported that about 35 more people sustained injuries of varying severity. The victims are currently receiving medical assistance in local hospitals.

Government reaction and security situation

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered increased security measures in the region and intensified military operations against the insurgents.

Security services are working around the clock to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are immediately brought to justice. — said Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Northeastern Nigeria has been suffering from a jihadist insurgency since 2009. According to UN estimates, the conflict has claimed 40,000 lives, and more than 2 million residents have been forced to leave their homes. Despite large-scale military campaigns, militants retain the ability to carry out targeted terrorist attacks in densely populated areas.

