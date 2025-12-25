Terrorist attack at a mosque in Nigeria: five dead and dozens injured in Borno State

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 1350 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 20325 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 22285 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 24916 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 20052 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 18049 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14186 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 52475 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 69296 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32857 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.8m/s
72%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 17761 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 20057 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 18714 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 11655 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 22004 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 20341 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 52482 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 38352 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 69305 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 56296 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 70 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 3286 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 4366 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 11679 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 18741 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

Terrorist attack at a mosque in Nigeria: five dead and dozens injured in Borno State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, an explosion occurred at the Jumaat mosque during evening prayers. Five people were killed and about 35 were injured.

Terrorist attack at a mosque in Nigeria: five dead and dozens injured in Borno State
Photo: Bloomberg

An explosion occurred in the Jumaat mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno State, during evening prayers on Wednesday. Police suspect militants from the radical group "Boko Haram" of carrying out the attack. Dozens were reported injured and five killed. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to official law enforcement data, at least five people died as a result of the explosive device detonation. State police spokesman Nahum Daso reported that about 35 more people sustained injuries of varying severity. The victims are currently receiving medical assistance in local hospitals.

Government reaction and security situation

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered increased security measures in the region and intensified military operations against the insurgents.

Security services are working around the clock to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are immediately brought to justice.

— said Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Northeastern Nigeria has been suffering from a jihadist insurgency since 2009. According to UN estimates, the conflict has claimed 40,000 lives, and more than 2 million residents have been forced to leave their homes. Despite large-scale military campaigns, militants retain the ability to carry out targeted terrorist attacks in densely populated areas.

Terrorist attack during prayer: an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria24.12.25, 21:31 • 3410 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Nigeria