We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15268 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27719 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64370 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213188 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122293 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391522 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310376 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213665 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244177 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131321 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213188 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391522 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310376 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2788 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13805 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44964 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72001 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57109 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Mali

Côte d'Ivoire says French troops will be withdrawn

Côte d'Ivoire announced the withdrawal of 600 French troops from its territory. Senegal has also confirmed the closure of French military bases by the end of 2025, which weakens France's military influence in the region.

News of the World • January 1, 06:34 AM • 23032 views

Malian militants attack several villages in the country: more than 20 killed

Jihadist militants carried out a series of attacks on six villages in the central region of Mali, killing more than 20 civilians. The attackers looted and burned the villages in the Bandiagara region, riding in on motorcycles.

News of the World • December 22, 04:02 AM • 61160 views

39 people killed in attacks in Niger: children among the victims

Two attacks on civilians took place in the western part of Niger, killing 39 people. The attacks took place in the border region where jihadist groups are active.

News of the World • December 15, 04:01 AM • 18692 views

Deadly attack on civilians in Niger: what is known about the tragedy

An armed attack on a convoy of civilians in Niger killed 21 people. The incident occurred in the border region, where terrorist groups are active.

News of the World • December 7, 11:29 PM • 22709 views

Chad breaks military agreement with France: what does this mean for the region?

The Chadian government has announced the termination of a defense agreement with France that will lead to the withdrawal of 1,000 French troops. This decision may increase Russia's influence in the region through Wagner's activities and propaganda.

News of the World • November 29, 10:14 AM • 15763 views

African intrigue: why the Chadian authorities detained and released Russian propagandist Shugaley

Chadian authorities have released a group of Russians and a Belarusian, including propagandist Maxim Shugaley, who is associated with the Wagner PMC. They were detained in September 2024 during the country's presidential election.

News of the World • November 28, 09:04 AM • 13901 views

Russian Federation teaches African journalists to spread Russian propaganda - Le Monde

Le Monde has revealed the activities of Russian special services in training 60 Malian journalists to promote Moscow's interests in Africa. The training is conducted by the African Initiative agency, created to spread pro-Russian propaganda.

News of the World • November 23, 11:21 PM • 35849 views

Mali's ruling junta appoints general as new prime minister

Major General Abdoulaye Maiga became the new Prime Minister of Mali after the resignation of his predecessor, who criticized the junta. The former prime minister condemned the military's inability to hold democratic elections as promised.

News of the World • November 21, 04:24 PM • 21691 views

Mali and Chinese company to build explosives plant

Mali and China's Beijing Auxin Chemical Technology Ltd have signed an agreement to build an explosives plant. Mali will receive a 51% stake in the plant, which is expected to be built in 12 months.

News of the World • November 17, 04:29 AM • 94972 views

Britain imposes the largest package of sanctions against Russia in the last year

The UK has introduced the largest package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex in a year. The restrictions will affect 28 suppliers of military equipment and 3 mercenary groups.

War • November 7, 11:33 AM • 16861 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies accusations of supplying UAVs to rebels in Mali

Ukraine denies any involvement in supplying drones to rebels in Mali and cooperation with terrorists. The MFA emphasizes the introduction of a system of control over weapons supplied by Western partners.

War • October 14, 04:42 PM • 16989 views

October 7: International Day of the Doctor, World Cotton Day

According to scientists, the first attempts of people to practice medicine were recorded about 30 thousand years ago. In the 18th and 19th centuries, medicine began to acquire modern features, as many scientific discoveries and inventions were made.

UNN Lite • October 7, 03:09 AM • 148865 views

Wagner group says captured mercenaries killed in Mali, rebels deny - media

The Wagner Group has reported the death of Russian mercenaries taken prisoner in Mali. The Tuareg rebels refute these statements, claiming that all the captives are alive. The reason for the conflicting reports is unclear.

News of the World • October 4, 07:03 PM • 26350 views

Floods in Niger postpone start of new school year

Niger's military government postponed the start of the school year to October 28 due to heavy rains and flooding. More than 300 people have died and 800,000 have been affected by the worst floods in 30 years in the region.

News of the World • September 21, 10:19 AM • 16847 views

Jihadists kill dozens of people in Mali: attacks on military targets

In Mali, 77 to 100 people were killed and 255 wounded in a series of jihadist attacks. The attacks targeted a military training center and the capital's airport, and were claimed by a group affiliated with al-Qaeda.

News of the World • September 19, 09:30 PM • 18842 views

Peace talks on the war in Sudan are open, but with only one party - the media

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Sudan have started in Switzerland, but without representatives of the army.

News of the World • August 14, 02:15 PM • 21646 views

The US State Department reacts to Niger's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine

The United States emphasized Russia's destabilizing role in Africa after Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The US State Department said that the presence of Russia and Wagner in the region is sowing chaos and instability.

War • August 9, 11:29 AM • 112458 views

In a gesture of "solidarity" with those who chose to move closer to Russia, the Foreign Ministry severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine following Niger's decision

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Niger's decision to break off diplomatic relations a gesture of solidarity with Russia. Ukraine denies accusations of supporting terrorism and violating international law.

Politics • August 8, 08:38 AM • 36252 views

Niger breaks off diplomatic relations with Ukraine

The military government of Niger has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing it of supporting 'terrorist groups'. This followed a similar move by Mali and the arrival of Russian military instructors in Niger.

War • August 6, 09:26 PM • 100443 views

Mali's decision to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine is short - sighted and hasty-foreign ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called Mali's decision to break off diplomatic relations short-sighted and hasty. Ukraine rejects accusations of supporting terrorism and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Politics • August 5, 03:15 PM • 23946 views

Mali breaks off diplomatic relations with Ukraine over comments made by the GID

Mali has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine over the ISI's comments on the fighting in the north of the country.

Politics • August 5, 01:27 AM • 121506 views

Tuareg rebels claim to have killed dozens of Russian fighters in Mali

Tuareg rebels claim to have killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group. A Telegram channel associated with Wagner confirmed the losses in the region.

News of the World • August 2, 02:01 PM • 20385 views

Yusov on the destruction of Wagner's works in Africa: professional people are already preparing the next events

A representative of the GUR said that new measures are being prepared to reduce the capabilities of the Russian Federation in Africa and other regions. This is a commentary on the recent killing of Wagnerites in Mali by Tuareg rebels.

War • August 1, 03:02 PM • 25973 views

Yusov on the destruction of "Wagnerians" in Mali: there are military consequences for Russia

A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine commented on the attack on Russian mercenaries in Mali. According to him, it forces Russia to spend additional resources and divert forces, and also has image losses for the aggressor.

War • August 1, 02:56 PM • 27860 views

The DIU commented on the destruction of Wagnerians in Mali: “to be continued”

The GUR representative said that Tuareg rebels had received the necessary information for a successful operation against Russian mercenaries in Mali. Yusov hinted at continuing actions against the Russian military in different parts of the world.

War • July 29, 11:23 AM • 64517 views

Wagner PMC confirms death of its mercenaries in Mali

The Wagner PMC confirmed the deaths of its mercenaries in Mali during battles with Tuareg rebels near Tin Zawatin. According to various sources, the losses could range from 20 to 82 people.

News of the World • July 29, 08:58 AM • 18336 views

Malian rebels want to hand over detained Wagnerites to Ukraine

Rebels in Mali have captured mercenaries of the Wagner PMC and offer to hand them over to Ukraine as a sign of solidarity.

War • July 28, 09:12 AM • 92458 views

Mali rebels say they have killed and wounded dozens of Wagnerians - Reuters

In northern Mali, rebels reported the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The Malian army confirmed the loss of two soldiers, and Russian bloggers reported the deaths of at least 20 Wagnerites.

News of the World • July 28, 07:37 AM • 25989 views

Today is the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: creation of the first battalion, most successful missions, losses

Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.

Society • July 15, 03:41 AM • 20825 views

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger sign 'confederation' pact - Media

The military leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger signed a pact to create a new "Confederation of Sahel States" at their first summit in Niamey.

News of the World • July 6, 05:15 PM • 22995 views