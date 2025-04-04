Côte d'Ivoire announced the withdrawal of 600 French troops from its territory. Senegal has also confirmed the closure of French military bases by the end of 2025, which weakens France's military influence in the region.
Jihadist militants carried out a series of attacks on six villages in the central region of Mali, killing more than 20 civilians. The attackers looted and burned the villages in the Bandiagara region, riding in on motorcycles.
Two attacks on civilians took place in the western part of Niger, killing 39 people. The attacks took place in the border region where jihadist groups are active.
An armed attack on a convoy of civilians in Niger killed 21 people. The incident occurred in the border region, where terrorist groups are active.
The Chadian government has announced the termination of a defense agreement with France that will lead to the withdrawal of 1,000 French troops. This decision may increase Russia's influence in the region through Wagner's activities and propaganda.
Chadian authorities have released a group of Russians and a Belarusian, including propagandist Maxim Shugaley, who is associated with the Wagner PMC. They were detained in September 2024 during the country's presidential election.
Le Monde has revealed the activities of Russian special services in training 60 Malian journalists to promote Moscow's interests in Africa. The training is conducted by the African Initiative agency, created to spread pro-Russian propaganda.
Major General Abdoulaye Maiga became the new Prime Minister of Mali after the resignation of his predecessor, who criticized the junta. The former prime minister condemned the military's inability to hold democratic elections as promised.
Mali and China's Beijing Auxin Chemical Technology Ltd have signed an agreement to build an explosives plant. Mali will receive a 51% stake in the plant, which is expected to be built in 12 months.
The UK has introduced the largest package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex in a year. The restrictions will affect 28 suppliers of military equipment and 3 mercenary groups.
Ukraine denies any involvement in supplying drones to rebels in Mali and cooperation with terrorists. The MFA emphasizes the introduction of a system of control over weapons supplied by Western partners.
According to scientists, the first attempts of people to practice medicine were recorded about 30 thousand years ago. In the 18th and 19th centuries, medicine began to acquire modern features, as many scientific discoveries and inventions were made.
The Wagner Group has reported the death of Russian mercenaries taken prisoner in Mali. The Tuareg rebels refute these statements, claiming that all the captives are alive. The reason for the conflicting reports is unclear.
Niger's military government postponed the start of the school year to October 28 due to heavy rains and flooding. More than 300 people have died and 800,000 have been affected by the worst floods in 30 years in the region.
In Mali, 77 to 100 people were killed and 255 wounded in a series of jihadist attacks. The attacks targeted a military training center and the capital's airport, and were claimed by a group affiliated with al-Qaeda.
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Sudan have started in Switzerland, but without representatives of the army.
The United States emphasized Russia's destabilizing role in Africa after Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The US State Department said that the presence of Russia and Wagner in the region is sowing chaos and instability.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Niger's decision to break off diplomatic relations a gesture of solidarity with Russia. Ukraine denies accusations of supporting terrorism and violating international law.
The military government of Niger has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing it of supporting 'terrorist groups'. This followed a similar move by Mali and the arrival of Russian military instructors in Niger.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called Mali's decision to break off diplomatic relations short-sighted and hasty. Ukraine rejects accusations of supporting terrorism and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.
Mali has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine over the ISI's comments on the fighting in the north of the country.
Tuareg rebels claim to have killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group. A Telegram channel associated with Wagner confirmed the losses in the region.
A representative of the GUR said that new measures are being prepared to reduce the capabilities of the Russian Federation in Africa and other regions. This is a commentary on the recent killing of Wagnerites in Mali by Tuareg rebels.
A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine commented on the attack on Russian mercenaries in Mali. According to him, it forces Russia to spend additional resources and divert forces, and also has image losses for the aggressor.
The GUR representative said that Tuareg rebels had received the necessary information for a successful operation against Russian mercenaries in Mali. Yusov hinted at continuing actions against the Russian military in different parts of the world.
The Wagner PMC confirmed the deaths of its mercenaries in Mali during battles with Tuareg rebels near Tin Zawatin. According to various sources, the losses could range from 20 to 82 people.
Rebels in Mali have captured mercenaries of the Wagner PMC and offer to hand them over to Ukraine as a sign of solidarity.
In northern Mali, rebels reported the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The Malian army confirmed the loss of two soldiers, and Russian bloggers reported the deaths of at least 20 Wagnerites.
Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.
The military leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger signed a pact to create a new "Confederation of Sahel States" at their first summit in Niamey.