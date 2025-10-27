Mali closes schools due to fuel blockade and signs energy deal with Russia

Mali closes schools due to fuel blockade: country saved by agreement with Russia

The Malian authorities have announced a two-week suspension of classes in schools and universities across the country due to a severe fuel shortage. The crisis, caused by a blockade by rebels, forced the government to urgently seek help – and the result was a new energy agreement with Russia, which is to provide the country with oil products. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The problems began in early September, when militants of the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) group, linked to Al-Qaeda, announced a blockade of fuel imports to Mali.

The landlocked country found itself in energy isolation: armed groups attack convoys of tankers heading to the capital Bamako, disrupting the supply of gasoline and diesel.

Analysts regard JNIM's actions as economic pressure on the military government, which has been in power since 2021 after a coup and is gradually severing ties with France, focusing on Moscow.

At gas stations – long queues or closed gates. Public transport has not been working in Bamako for several days, and residents are forced to walk or use rare motorcycle taxis.

The Ministry of Education announced that classes in all educational institutions are suspended for two weeks to "ensure the safety of students and teachers during a period of instability."

The lack of fuel also threatens electricity and food supply systems, which could escalate into a humanitarian crisis if the situation does not stabilize in the near future.

Agreement with Moscow

Amid the energy collapse, Mali turned to its new strategic partner – Russia. Last Friday, the government announced an agreement to supply 160,000 to 200,000 tons of oil and agricultural products.

The head of the Russian delegation, Alexei Keulika, who visited Bamako, did not specify the delivery times, but confirmed that Moscow intends to expand its economic presence in Mali.

He also announced that the first meeting of the board of directors of the new gold processing plant, which is being built with the support of Russia, will take place next month – further evidence of the deepening strategic alliance between the two countries.

