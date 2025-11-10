Popular blogger who supported the army executed in Mali – she was abducted in broad daylight

In the northern city of Tonka (Mali), armed militants abducted and publicly executed Mariam Cisse, a well-known TikTok user who glorified the actions of the Malian army. This was reported by the state television ORTM and confirmed by two local sources, writes UNN.

Details

Cisse, who had about 100,000 followers, filmed patriotic videos supporting the military in the fight against the rebels. According to witnesses, the woman was "forcibly taken from the market in front of everyone."

This young woman simply wanted to promote her community through her TikTok posts and encourage the Malian army in its missions to protect people and their property. – reported state television.

The authorities have not yet named the abductors, but according to sources, the attackers likely belonged to the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.

"Wagnerites" failure in Mali ruined Kremlin's strategy in Africa - intelligence

The country is currently experiencing an escalation of the conflict: militants have been blocking fuel supplies for several weeks, which has led to a partial paralysis of the capital.

The death of the blogger caused a wave of outrage on social networks – users call her a symbol of courage and support for their army.

Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media