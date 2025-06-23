Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 8786 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 41415 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 75032 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112531 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 65223 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 125432 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 64514 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 106429 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67137 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 70983 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 61799 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 11330 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87058 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38330 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 41417 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87325 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112532 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 125433 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 359175 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38554 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 127155 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 251508 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 122901 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 122517 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The presidents of the Russian Federation and Mali signed an agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy. The countries plan to expand bilateral trade and develop joint projects in energy, logistics, and mineral exploration.

Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media

During a meeting in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of Mali's military junta, Assimi Goïta, agreed to expand cooperation in energy, logistics, and mineral exploration, and signed an agreement on the possible development of nuclear energy in the country, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Putin received Colonel Assimi Goïta in the Kremlin, where they spoke for two hours

— Russian media report.

According to Kremlin reports, the Russian president stated that relations with Mali have a "good upward trend," even if bilateral trade is currently "modest."

There are good areas for future cooperation: this includes geological exploration, natural resource development, energy, logistics, and the humanitarian sphere

– Putin said.

One of the agreements signed by Putin and Goïta concerned "cooperation in the field of nuclear energy," the Kremlin announced.

Addition

Mali and Russia had previously discussed what they called a "strategic project to build a small-capacity Russian-designed nuclear power plant."

Earlier this month, construction of a new Russian-backed gold refinery began in Mali. Goïta, who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, stated that this "will give this West African country greater control over its natural resources."

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers but currently lacks a functioning and internationally certified refinery.

As the publication notes, Russian mercenary groups also supported the Goïta government, deploying fighters after the Malian army ousted French and UN troops, who had been fighting Islamist insurgents for a decade.

The Russian mercenary group "Wagner" announced its withdrawal from Mali earlier this month, but the African Corps is still operating there, the publication concludes.

DPRK Receives Help from Russians, While Iran Remains Without Benefit – Bloomberg19.06.25, 09:34 • 3332 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United Nations
Assimi Goïta
Mali
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9