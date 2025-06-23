Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media

During a meeting in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of Mali's military junta, Assimi Goïta, agreed to expand cooperation in energy, logistics, and mineral exploration, and signed an agreement on the possible development of nuclear energy in the country, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Putin received Colonel Assimi Goïta in the Kremlin, where they spoke for two hours — Russian media report.

According to Kremlin reports, the Russian president stated that relations with Mali have a "good upward trend," even if bilateral trade is currently "modest."

There are good areas for future cooperation: this includes geological exploration, natural resource development, energy, logistics, and the humanitarian sphere – Putin said.

One of the agreements signed by Putin and Goïta concerned "cooperation in the field of nuclear energy," the Kremlin announced.

Addition

Mali and Russia had previously discussed what they called a "strategic project to build a small-capacity Russian-designed nuclear power plant."

Earlier this month, construction of a new Russian-backed gold refinery began in Mali. Goïta, who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, stated that this "will give this West African country greater control over its natural resources."

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers but currently lacks a functioning and internationally certified refinery.

As the publication notes, Russian mercenary groups also supported the Goïta government, deploying fighters after the Malian army ousted French and UN troops, who had been fighting Islamist insurgents for a decade.

The Russian mercenary group "Wagner" announced its withdrawal from Mali earlier this month, but the African Corps is still operating there, the publication concludes.

