Russia is actively supporting North Korea in response to military aid, while Iran, which also supplies weaponry, remains on the sidelines without benefit. This is reported by UNN referring to Bloomberg.

North Korea, which is transferring artillery, missiles, and military personnel to Russia, is now in its strongest position since Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011. Pyongyang has received modern anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare systems, oil, and food from Moscow, allowing it to bypass sanctions.

North Korea is in its strongest strategic position in decades, possessing the military means to deter U.S. troops and U.S. allies in Northeast Asia, while continuing to improve its ability to threaten U.S. territory. – reads the U.S. Department of Defense Intelligence Agency's report "Worldwide Threat Assessment 2025".

The Kim regime is so confident that it has rejected Donald Trump's offer to resume negotiations after the previous three summits.

It is estimated that since last autumn, Pyongyang has sent at least 15,000 soldiers to Russia. According to Great Britain, over 6,000 of them were wounded or killed near Kursk.

Against the backdrop of active support for North Korea, Russia demonstrates detachment in its relations with Iran. Despite the hundreds of attack drones Tehran has supplied Moscow with since 2022, it has received no significant benefits.

Iran continues to suffer strikes from Israel, and the strategic agreement with Russia does not provide for mutual protection.

Putin offered mediation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, informing Trump about it by phone. Such a move is interpreted by experts as opportunistic.

The depth of Moscow's contacts with Pyongyang is confirmed by frequent visits. This week, Sergei Shoigu visited the North Korean capital for the third time in three months.

North Korea has agreed to send five thousand military builders to help restore infrastructure in Kursk and one thousand sappers for demining Russian territory. – stated Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

A coalition of eleven countries has documented the transfer of at least 100 ballistic missiles from North Korea for strikes on Ukrainian cities. Russia, in turn, is providing Pyongyang with air-supplied electronic warfare systems. Ukraine is also tracking the proliferation of Iranian-Russian drones to North Korea, although there is currently no confirmation of the transfer of advanced technologies, particularly regarding nuclear submarines.

As UNN reported, Russia and North Korea signed an agreement on strategic partnership, which involves military support, while a similar agreement with Iran does not contain such guarantees.