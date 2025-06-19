DPRK Receives Help from Russians, While Iran Remains Without Benefit – Bloomberg

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 28668 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 65760 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 46151 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 93924 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 82489 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 84570 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 72886 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130893 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55955 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62497 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
71%
745mm
Popular news
Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJJune 18, 10:03 PM • 21102 views
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on KyivJune 19, 12:08 AM • 24921 views
USA resumes issuing visas to foreign students, but requires access to social media accountsJune 19, 12:24 AM • 15124 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least July02:52 AM • 31006 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 14921 views
Publications
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 16125 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 28668 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 79274 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 123769 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 131597 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 184955 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 193764 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 250619 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119587 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

DPRK Receives Help from Russians, While Iran Remains Without Benefit – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons and soldiers, receiving modern technologies and resources in return. Iran, which provides drones, does not see mutual benefit, remaining vulnerable to attacks.

DPRK Receives Help from Russians, While Iran Remains Without Benefit – Bloomberg

Russia is actively supporting North Korea in response to military aid, while Iran, which also supplies weaponry, remains on the sidelines without benefit. This is reported by UNN referring to Bloomberg.

Details

North Korea, which is transferring artillery, missiles, and military personnel to Russia, is now in its strongest position since Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011. Pyongyang has received modern anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare systems, oil, and food from Moscow, allowing it to bypass sanctions.

North Korea is in its strongest strategic position in decades, possessing the military means to deter U.S. troops and U.S. allies in Northeast Asia, while continuing to improve its ability to threaten U.S. territory.

– reads the U.S. Department of Defense Intelligence Agency's report "Worldwide Threat Assessment 2025".

The Kim regime is so confident that it has rejected Donald Trump's offer to resume negotiations after the previous three summits.

It is estimated that since last autumn, Pyongyang has sent at least 15,000 soldiers to Russia. According to Great Britain, over 6,000 of them were wounded or killed near Kursk.

Against the backdrop of active support for North Korea, Russia demonstrates detachment in its relations with Iran. Despite the hundreds of attack drones Tehran has supplied Moscow with since 2022, it has received no significant benefits.

Iran continues to suffer strikes from Israel, and the strategic agreement with Russia does not provide for mutual protection.

Putin offered mediation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, informing Trump about it by phone. Such a move is interpreted by experts as opportunistic.

Additional

The depth of Moscow's contacts with Pyongyang is confirmed by frequent visits. This week, Sergei Shoigu visited the North Korean capital for the third time in three months.

North Korea has agreed to send five thousand military builders to help restore infrastructure in Kursk and one thousand sappers for demining Russian territory.

– stated Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Background

A coalition of eleven countries has documented the transfer of at least 100 ballistic missiles from North Korea for strikes on Ukrainian cities. Russia, in turn, is providing Pyongyang with air-supplied electronic warfare systems. Ukraine is also tracking the proliferation of Iranian-Russian drones to North Korea, although there is currently no confirmation of the transfer of advanced technologies, particularly regarding nuclear submarines.

Reminder

As UNN reported, Russia and North Korea signed an agreement on strategic partnership, which involves military support, while a similar agreement with Iran does not contain such guarantees.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
Kursk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
United States Department of Defense
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
Donald Trump
Tehran
North Korea
United Kingdom
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9