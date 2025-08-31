The Russian private military company "Wagner" failed in Mali.

About 2,000 mercenaries failed to take control of the country's resources or improve security, as they did in the Central African Republic, writes UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

Instead of fighting jihadists, they entered into conflict with the local army and intensified violence. Civilian casualties quadrupled (from 736 per year to over 3,000), and 80% of deaths were caused by the military and "Wagnerites" - reported the intelligence.

The relationship between the "Wagnerites" and Assimi Goïta's junta is currently deteriorating. Disobedience to orders, theft of equipment, and racism are being recorded. In August, repressions took place against officers who opposed the PMC's methods.

Unlike Sudan and CAR, the Kremlin did not gain control over gold mines – Goïta rejected Moscow's demands and is looking for new partners.

Addition

PMC "Wagner" and the former coach of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin were eliminated in Mali. He was killed while performing a "combat mission" in Northwest Africa.

Russian mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" created a network of secret prisons in Mali, where they torture and abduct civilians. From 2023 to 2025, 668 people went missing.