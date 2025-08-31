$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 19922 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 50583 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 74208 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 89969 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 106311 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252168 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110621 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85067 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99121 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320108 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 95946 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 225392 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 227778 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 320104 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 268838 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107054 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239862 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263222 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260402 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240443 views
"Wagnerites" failure in Mali ruined Kremlin's strategy in Africa - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

The Russian PMC "Wagner" failed in Mali, not taking control of resources and intensifying violence. Relations with the junta are deteriorating, and the Kremlin has not gained access to gold mines.

"Wagnerites" failure in Mali ruined Kremlin's strategy in Africa - intelligence

The Russian private military company "Wagner" failed in Mali.

About 2,000 mercenaries failed to take control of the country's resources or improve security, as they did in the Central African Republic, writes UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

Instead of fighting jihadists, they entered into conflict with the local army and intensified violence. Civilian casualties quadrupled (from 736 per year to over 3,000), and 80% of deaths were caused by the military and "Wagnerites"

- reported the intelligence.

The relationship between the "Wagnerites" and Assimi Goïta's junta is currently deteriorating. Disobedience to orders, theft of equipment, and racism are being recorded. In August, repressions took place against officers who opposed the PMC's methods.

Unlike Sudan and CAR, the Kremlin did not gain control over gold mines – Goïta rejected Moscow's demands and is looking for new partners.

Addition

PMC "Wagner" and the former coach of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin were eliminated in Mali. He was killed while performing a "combat mission" in Northwest Africa.

Russian mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" created a network of secret prisons in Mali, where they torture and abduct civilians. From 2023 to 2025, 668 people went missing.

Pavlo Zinchenko

