Former Mali PM sentenced to two years in prison for criticizing military

A court in Mali has sentenced the country's former prime minister, Moussa Mara, to two years in prison and a fine of 500,000 CFA francs for a social media post in which he criticized the country's military leaders. Human rights organizations view the verdict as part of a broader crackdown on dissent, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A Malian court sentenced former Prime Minister Moussa Mara to two years in prison for a social media post criticizing military leaders for shrinking democratic space in the West African nation - his lawyer said on Monday.

Mauntaga Tall, the former official's lawyer, also posted on social media platform X that Mara was also fined 500,000 CFA francs ($887.10).

The Malian government did not comment on the situation, and the prosecution could not be reached, the publication writes.

Addition

As stated, Mara is one of the few public figures who openly question the military government of Assimi Goïta, which earlier this year dissolved political parties and granted itself a new five-year mandate without elections.

Amnesty International said in a statement that Mara's conviction was "part of a broader crackdown on dissent."

Instead of silencing critics, the authorities should stop the escalating repression of peaceful dissent and authoritarian practices." - the statement said.

Malian authorities are facing an escalating threat from a jihadist insurgency. In recent weeks, al-Qaeda-linked militants have reportedly attempted to cut off fuel supplies to the landlocked country, leading to the temporary closure of schools until mid-November.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Mali suspended schooling for two weeks due to an acute fuel shortage caused by a rebel blockade. The country signed an agreement with Russia for the supply of 160-200 thousand tons of oil and agricultural products.