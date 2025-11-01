Kremlin moves to systemic influence on African states - intelligence

Russia is increasing its information influence in Nigeria, relying on the network of the African Initiative agency, which has been operating in Lagos since 2024, using tactics developed in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to UNN.

"Russia is increasing its information influence in Nigeria, relying on the network of the African Initiative agency, which has been operating in Lagos since 2024. Campaign coordination takes place through the Afree app and Telegram and X messengers. Moscow uses tactics developed in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso: appealing to anti-colonial sentiments and positioning itself as an alternative to the West – a partner without political conditions, which allegedly provides security and development. In the northern regions of the country, these messages are spread most actively through ties with Niger," the report says.

It is noted that out of more than 237 million Nigerian citizens, about half have access to the internet. TikTok and WhatsApp are the main channels of political communication. Young people under 25 constitute about 70% of the population and are the main audience. In 2025, more than 45% of Nigerians regularly consume political content online – the highest indicator among African countries.

"Russian campaigns are systemic. Their goal is to delegitimize state institutions before the 2027 elections and to form anti-Western sentiments. During mass events, the spread of pro-Russian content increased online engagement by approximately 40%. Materials often justify military coups and discredit democratic institutions," the intelligence added.

Studies show that 75% of young Nigerians do not recognize fake videos.

This makes the audience vulnerable to disinformation. The expansion of Russia's information presence indicates the Kremlin's transition from local operations in the Sahel to systemic influence on the continent's leading states. This approach helps Moscow strengthen its political positions and prepare the ground for economic and military expansion in the region.

