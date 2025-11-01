Kremlin moves to systemic influence on African states - intelligence

$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 29135 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 30064 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 33183 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47737 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40251 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35907 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36115 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30658 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56921 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 29135 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49317 views
Donald Trump
Vitaliy Kim
Kristen Michal
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Poltava Oblast
Pokrovsk
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Kremlin moves to systemic influence on African states - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Russia is intensifying its information influence in Nigeria through the African Initiative agency, using tactics honed in other African countries. The goal is to delegitimize state institutions ahead of the 2027 elections and foster anti-Western sentiment.

Kremlin moves to systemic influence on African states - intelligence

Russia is increasing its information influence in Nigeria, relying on the network of the African Initiative agency, which has been operating in Lagos since 2024, using tactics developed in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to UNN.

Details

"Russia is increasing its information influence in Nigeria, relying on the network of the African Initiative agency, which has been operating in Lagos since 2024. Campaign coordination takes place through the Afree app and Telegram and X messengers. Moscow uses tactics developed in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso: appealing to anti-colonial sentiments and positioning itself as an alternative to the West – a partner without political conditions, which allegedly provides security and development. In the northern regions of the country, these messages are spread most actively through ties with Niger," the report says.

It is noted that out of more than 237 million Nigerian citizens, about half have access to the internet. TikTok and WhatsApp are the main channels of political communication. Young people under 25 constitute about 70% of the population and are the main audience. In 2025, more than 45% of Nigerians regularly consume political content online – the highest indicator among African countries.

"Russian campaigns are systemic. Their goal is to delegitimize state institutions before the 2027 elections and to form anti-Western sentiments. During mass events, the spread of pro-Russian content increased online engagement by approximately 40%. Materials often justify military coups and discredit democratic institutions," the intelligence added.

Studies show that 75% of young Nigerians do not recognize fake videos.

This makes the audience vulnerable to disinformation. The expansion of Russia's information presence indicates the Kremlin's transition from local operations in the Sahel to systemic influence on the continent's leading states. This approach helps Moscow strengthen its political positions and prepare the ground for economic and military expansion in the region.

Recall

In Russia, a bill is being prepared that provides for the creation of a register of "white hackers," who will actually turn into "gray" or "black" ones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

