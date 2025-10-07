$41.230.05
World Cotton Day: what is celebrated on October 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

On October 7, the world celebrates World Cotton Day, highlighting its importance for the economy and society, as well as International Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day.

World Cotton Day: what is celebrated on October 7

Today, October 7, the world celebrates World Cotton Day, which highlights the importance of cotton and its positive impact on the economy, society, and the environment, and also marks International Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day, writes UNN

World Cotton Day 

World Cotton Day is celebrated on October 7. This event highlights the importance of cotton and its positive impact on the economy, society, and the environment, honoring the impact of the world's most important natural fiber.

The idea of World Cotton Day originated in 2019, when four sub-Saharan African cotton-producing countries – Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali, collectively known as the "Cotton Four" – proposed to the World Trade Organization to celebrate this day. For two consecutive years, this day has served as an opportunity to share knowledge and showcase cotton-related activities.

Cotton is more than just a commodity; it is a source of livelihood for millions of people around the world, especially in developing and least developed countries. World Cotton Day reminds us of the unprecedented importance of cotton in the global economy, its role in sustainable development, and its impact on countless lives.

Ukraine simplifies registration of cotton for gunpowder production: Verkhovna Rada adopts decision24.04.24, 11:39 • 24264 views

International Trigeminal Neuralgia Day

On October 7, the world observes International Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day. 

Trigeminal neuralgia is the most painful condition compared to other types of pain. International Day serves as an educational event to disseminate information about this disease. The campaign was first launched thanks to the initiative of the TNnME organization. Awareness Day was established in 2013. 

The disease is rare, as a result of which medical practice for its treatment is very limited. Often, people with trigeminal neuralgia are misdiagnosed with ear, tooth, or jaw diseases, so patients spend time and money on treating a non-existent ailment, while the neuralgia continues to progress. 

The pain of neuralgia is so severe that a person cannot concentrate on anything, even just watching TV. 

"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue24.09.25, 11:38 • 55330 views

Day of Remembrance of Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus

Today, believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the holy martyrs Sergius and Bacchus. Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus lived in the 3rd-4th centuries and were military commanders in the army of Emperor Maximian. These were pagan times, but Sergius and Bacchus were Christians. The ruler did not know about this, but he was informed that the military commanders did not honor the gods - at that time this was equated with a state crime. Sergius and Bacchus were demoted, stripped of all their insignia, and, dressed in women's clothing, were led through the city with iron hoops around their necks.

In this way, the men were tried to be forced to renounce their faith. But they did not do so - then they were handed over to Antiochus, the ruler of the eastern part of Syria, for reprisal. Bacchus was beaten to death with swords, and Sergius, shod in iron boots with nails, was taken to another city and executed there.

Woman leads Church of England for the first time in 1400 years03.10.25, 12:23 • 3253 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
World Trade Organization
Chad
Mali
Syria