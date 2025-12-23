Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are strengthening military cooperation to combat extremist groups

Photo: AP

The countries of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (AES) are preparing to conduct large-scale military operations against extremist groups. This was stated by the leader of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, during the second annual summit of the association. Earlier, the parties officially created a joint military battalion of 5,000 people to fight militants associated with "Al-Qaeda" and "Islamic State". This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The leadership of the member states of the alliance confirmed the course for a complete break with former Western partners. The leaders of the juntas emphasize sovereignty in matters of security and internal policy.

The alliance has put an end to all occupying forces in our countries. No country or interest group will decide for our countries anymore – said Niger's leader Abdourahamane Tchiani.

New alliances and challenges

After the expulsion of French and US military contingents, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger chose Russia as their main security ally. Despite strengthening ties within the alliance, the situation in the Sahel region remains critical. Analysts note that the Sahel has become the deadliest place in the world due to the activities of terrorist groups, and the overwhelmed security forces of the three countries face serious difficulties in containing the threat.

In addition to the military sphere, the summit recorded the intentions of the states to deepen economic integration and cooperation beyond cross-border operations.

