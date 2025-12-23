$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 15190 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 21598 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 30585 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 24141 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 29405 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17049 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17602 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23131 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38576 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 21598 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 17617 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 30586 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 29405 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 90425 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 22301 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 21381 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 25337 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 27451 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 50002 views
Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are strengthening military cooperation to combat extremist groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The countries of the "Alliance of Sahel States" are preparing for large-scale military operations, having created a joint battalion of 5,000 personnel. The junta leaders emphasize sovereignty and a break with former Western partners, choosing Russia as their main security ally.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are strengthening military cooperation to combat extremist groups
Photo: AP

The countries of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (AES) are preparing to conduct large-scale military operations against extremist groups. This was stated by the leader of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, during the second annual summit of the association. Earlier, the parties officially created a joint military battalion of 5,000 people to fight militants associated with "Al-Qaeda" and "Islamic State". This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The leadership of the member states of the alliance confirmed the course for a complete break with former Western partners. The leaders of the juntas emphasize sovereignty in matters of security and internal policy.

Russia's new "African Corps" accused of rapes and beheadings of civilians in Mali07.12.25, 12:53 • 8461 view

The alliance has put an end to all occupying forces in our countries. No country or interest group will decide for our countries anymore

– said Niger's leader Abdourahamane Tchiani.

New alliances and challenges

After the expulsion of French and US military contingents, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger chose Russia as their main security ally. Despite strengthening ties within the alliance, the situation in the Sahel region remains critical. Analysts note that the Sahel has become the deadliest place in the world due to the activities of terrorist groups, and the overwhelmed security forces of the three countries face serious difficulties in containing the threat.

In addition to the military sphere, the summit recorded the intentions of the states to deepen economic integration and cooperation beyond cross-border operations.

Burkina Faso's military government arrested employees of European humanitarian organizations for "espionage"08.10.25, 09:18 • 2950 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Mali
France
United States