A new Russian military unit – the African Corps, which replaced the mercenary group "Wagner" in Mali – is accused of brutal abuses, including rape and beheadings. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Dozens of civilians who fled the fighting told the Associated Press that Russian forces, operating jointly with the Malian military, are using the same tactics as the "Wagnerites."

According to refugees, the tactics of the "African Corps" include a "scorched earth policy." Two witnesses showed videos of villages burned by "white men." In addition, two other refugees stated that they found the bodies of their loved ones without internal organs, which was previously reported in the context of "Wagner's" abuses.

"It's a scorched earth policy. Soldiers don't talk to anyone. Whoever they see, they shoot. No questions, no warning. People don't even know why they're being killed. – said a Malian village elder who fled.

The vast Sahel region has become the deadliest place for extremism in the world. The military governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have turned away from Western allies and turned to Russia for help in fighting militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

When the "African Corps" replaced "Wagner" six months ago, the civilian population hoped for a reduction in brutality, but the United Nations states that civilians are subjected to abuse from all sides of the conflict.

