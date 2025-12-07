Russia's new "African Corps" accused of rapes and beheadings of civilians in Mali

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 30959 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 42759 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 50953 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 49210 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 54796 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53772 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39544 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80782 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43817 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38880 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.2m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 10836 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 6336 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 5654 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 8936 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 4144 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 37439 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 47191 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 60699 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 80776 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 69779 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
London
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 34915 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 44043 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 45536 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 59553 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 57721 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The New York Times

Russia's new "African Corps" accused of rapes and beheadings of civilians in Mali

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Russian "African Corps," which entered Mali after Wagner militants, is accused of systematic killings and abuse of the peaceful local population.

Russia's new "African Corps" accused of rapes and beheadings of civilians in Mali

A new Russian military unit – the African Corps, which replaced the mercenary group "Wagner" in Mali – is accused of brutal abuses, including rape and beheadings. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Dozens of civilians who fled the fighting told the Associated Press that Russian forces, operating jointly with the Malian military, are using the same tactics as the "Wagnerites."

Mali army accused of killing 31 villagers during raids – Reuters18.11.25, 19:48 • 3442 views

According to refugees, the tactics of the "African Corps" include a "scorched earth policy." Two witnesses showed videos of villages burned by "white men." In addition, two other refugees stated that they found the bodies of their loved ones without internal organs, which was previously reported in the context of "Wagner's" abuses.

"It's a scorched earth policy. Soldiers don't talk to anyone. Whoever they see, they shoot. No questions, no warning. People don't even know why they're being killed.

– said a Malian village elder who fled.

The vast Sahel region has become the deadliest place for extremism in the world. The military governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have turned away from Western allies and turned to Russia for help in fighting militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

When the "African Corps" replaced "Wagner" six months ago, the civilian population hoped for a reduction in brutality, but the United Nations states that civilians are subjected to abuse from all sides of the conflict.

Popular blogger who supported the army executed in Mali – she was abducted in broad daylight10.11.25, 22:03 • 11078 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Skirmishes
Bloggers
Associated Press
Reuters
United Nations
Mali