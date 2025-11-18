Mali army accused of killing 31 villagers during raids – Reuters

$42.070.02
06:35 PM • 1874 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 14060 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 24497 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34961 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 21608 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 23676 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 25749 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25531 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31639 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25257 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 25451 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 31789 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 29048 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they said01:52 PM • 10050 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 18608 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 18777 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 88501 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 118477 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 109473 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 3680 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 3920 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 29175 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 31906 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34859 views
Mali army accused of killing 31 villagers during raids – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

According to a Human Rights Watch report, the Malian army and allied militias killed 31 civilians during raids in the villages of Kamona and Balle. The victims were accused of collaborating with an Al-Qaeda-linked group.

Mali army accused of killing 31 villagers during raids – Reuters

According to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report published on Tuesday, Malian soldiers and allied militias killed at least 31 civilians during raids in two villages in the central Ségou region, considered a stronghold of an Al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The New York-based human rights organization details two attacks committed in October. The first incident, according to HRW, occurred on October 2 in the village of Kamona, where army units and militias killed at least 21 men and burned down houses. The second attack took place in the village of Ballé, located approximately 55 kilometers away, where at least 10 people died, including one woman.

Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media23.06.25, 20:48 • 3123 views

Witnesses told HRW that the military and their allies executed residents, accusing them of collaborating with the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda and is actively expanding its operations in the south of the country.

The report quotes a local shepherd who survived by hiding with his nine-year-old daughter. He later found 17 bodies with bullet wounds.

– the HRW report states.

Neither the African Union nor a spokesperson for the Malian army provided immediate comments on requests regarding these allegations.

"Wagnerites" failure in Mali ruined Kremlin's strategy in Africa - intelligence31.08.25, 13:54 • 5145 views

Human Rights Watch called on the Malian authorities to immediately investigate the killings and urged the African Union to take action to help end the conflict and hold those responsible for the crimes accountable.

Mali, a landlocked country, is under significant pressure from jihadist groups, which not only attack state forces but have also recently imposed a fuel blockade, exacerbating the economic and humanitarian crisis in the region.

Popular blogger who supported the army executed in Mali – she was abducted in broad daylight10.11.25, 22:03 • 11033 views

Stepan Haftko

