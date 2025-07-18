In Northwest Africa, during a combat mission, Ihor Nesterov, a mercenary of the Wagner PMC and former coach of Russian boxer Oleksandr Povetkin, was eliminated.

This became known to UNN from its own sources.

Details

Ihor Nesterov, a mercenary of the Wagner PMC and coach of Russian boxer Oleksandr Povetkin, was killed in the Republic of Mali. - sources reported.

Also, as UNN learned from intelligence sources, "the terrorist Nesterov was killed while performing his 'combat mission' in Northwest Africa."

It should be noted that Nesterov's elimination was known earlier, but now the country where he was killed has been precisely identified.

Earlier, "Wagnerites" stated that they had "completed their mission" in Mali, but they continue to suffer losses in the republic.

Recall

Ihor Nesterov participated in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and posed for photos with other Russian terrorists. Nesterov's protégé, Russian boxer Oleksandr Povetkin, also supported Russia's war against Ukraine.