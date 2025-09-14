Estonia confirms aid to Ukraine for 2026: over 100 million euros

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed assistance to Ukraine for the upcoming year 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Details

Estonia will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine at the level of 0.25% of GDP. This amounts to over 100 million euros, the country's defense minister stated.

We proceed from Ukraine's military needs, and next year Estonian defense enterprises will again play a leading role. In addition, we will continue training Ukrainians and supporting IT solutions in Ukraine's defense sector. - stated in the message of the country's defense department.

Hanno Pevkur also met with Ukrainian soldiers who fought on the front lines - they emphasized the importance of assistance from Western partners. In addition, he had meetings with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

Recall

In Ukraine, Estonian volunteer Olev Roost died, a volunteer from Estonia. He fought as part of the 3rd separate regiment of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: before that, he served in the special forces of Estonia, had experience serving in Afghanistan and Mali.