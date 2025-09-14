$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 38519 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 74879 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 62924 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 72889 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 40246 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 70568 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 66015 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39355 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38497 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Estonia confirms aid to Ukraine for 2026: over 100 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Estonia will continue to provide aid to Ukraine at 0.25% of its GDP, which amounts to over 100 million euros. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed the support, including training and IT solutions in the defense sector.

Estonia confirms aid to Ukraine for 2026: over 100 million euros

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed assistance to Ukraine for the upcoming year 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Details

Estonia will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine at the level of 0.25% of GDP. This amounts to over 100 million euros, the country's defense minister stated.

We proceed from Ukraine's military needs, and next year Estonian defense enterprises will again play a leading role. In addition, we will continue training Ukrainians and supporting IT solutions in Ukraine's defense sector.

- stated in the message of the country's defense department.

Hanno Pevkur also met with Ukrainian soldiers who fought on the front lines - they emphasized the importance of assistance from Western partners. In addition, he had meetings with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

Recall

In Ukraine, Estonian volunteer Olev Roost died, a volunteer from Estonia. He fought as part of the 3rd separate regiment of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: before that, he served in the special forces of Estonia, had experience serving in Afghanistan and Mali.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Hanno Pevkur
Afghanistan
Mali
Vitali Klitschko
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv