UN General Assembly adopts resolution on human rights in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3798 views

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea and Sevastopol. 79 countries voted for the document, 16 were against, and 73 abstained.

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on human rights in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha on the social network X.

I welcome the adoption of the updated resolution of the UN General Assembly on the human rights situation in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, including Crimea and Sevastopol

- the post says.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine has been initiating the adoption of this resolution annually since 2016.

The resolution strengthens international monitoring of serious human rights violations and humanitarian law norms and emphasizes the need to hold those responsible accountable. We are grateful to all 79 UN member states for their principled support

- Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

79 countries voted for this document, 16 against, and 73 abstained. In particular, the opponents of this resolution were: Russia, Belarus, South Korea, China, Iran, Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Sudan, Mali, Zimbabwe, Burundi, CAR, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Cuba, Nicaragua.

The document strongly condemns Russia's aggression, reaffirms Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and demands an immediate end to the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Recall

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution initiated by Ukraine on minimizing the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster. The document points to the long-term serious consequences of the Chornobyl accident and calls on the world to help Ukraine restore the damaged nuclear power plant infrastructure.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
