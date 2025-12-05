Sweden stops aid to five countries and redirects money to support Ukraine

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 10560 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 12833 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 19291 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 32536 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 42434 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37336 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62616 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34419 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57267 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24649 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 25213 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24996 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12561 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 13766 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6850 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 7260 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 10564 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 25290 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62617 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 47635 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 1484 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12772 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 22199 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 36125 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 36329 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Sweden stops aid to five countries and redirects money to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Sweden will cease aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia to increase support for Ukraine to 10 billion kronor by 2026.

Sweden stops aid to five countries and redirects money to support Ukraine

Sweden plans to cease aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia in the coming years, and will use these funds to increase support for Ukraine, stated Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Ukraine is Sweden's most important foreign policy and aid priority, and therefore the government plans to increase aid to Ukraine to at least 10 billion kronor (1.06 billion dollars) in 2026. There is no secret printing press for banknotes intended for aid, and the money must come from somewhere.

- said Dousa.

The government announced that these measures will free up more than 2 billion kronor over the next two years, which can be directed to aid Ukraine, including projects such as restoring the country's energy infrastructure.

Sweden has already cut aid to more than 10 countries since the current government came to power in 2022, including Burkina Faso and Mali.

Sweden is a major donor of development and humanitarian aid, with a budget of 56 billion kronor per year over the past three years.

The government stated that from 2026 to 2028, the aid budget will be reduced to 53 billion kronor per year, and funding will be reallocated, with some funds used to cover immigration and migrant repatriation costs.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with winter aid package worth over 100 million euros02.12.25, 16:41 • 2880 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Tanzania
Reuters
Liberia
Mali
Mozambique
Sweden
Ukraine