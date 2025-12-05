Sweden stops aid to five countries and redirects money to support Ukraine

Sweden plans to cease aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia in the coming years, and will use these funds to increase support for Ukraine, stated Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Ukraine is Sweden's most important foreign policy and aid priority, and therefore the government plans to increase aid to Ukraine to at least 10 billion kronor (1.06 billion dollars) in 2026. There is no secret printing press for banknotes intended for aid, and the money must come from somewhere. - said Dousa.

The government announced that these measures will free up more than 2 billion kronor over the next two years, which can be directed to aid Ukraine, including projects such as restoring the country's energy infrastructure.

Sweden has already cut aid to more than 10 countries since the current government came to power in 2022, including Burkina Faso and Mali.

Sweden is a major donor of development and humanitarian aid, with a budget of 56 billion kronor per year over the past three years.

The government stated that from 2026 to 2028, the aid budget will be reduced to 53 billion kronor per year, and funding will be reallocated, with some funds used to cover immigration and migrant repatriation costs.

