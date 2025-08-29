Volunteer from Estonia dies in war in Ukraine

The Commander of the Estonian Special Operations Forces, Colonel Rivo Meimer, announced the death of Estonian volunteer Olev Roost in Ukraine. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Roost fought as part of the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and died fighting for the freedom of this country - the report says.

Olev Roost began his service in the Scout Battalion in 2010 and participated in its operations until 2017, including in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013. In 2017, he was selected for the Estonian Special Operations Forces Command, where he continued his service and participated in an overseas operation in Mali in 2020. Until 2023, he remained part of the special unit, after which he voluntarily left the service and went as a volunteer to the war in Ukraine.

Olev was a combat comrade, an example to all with his courage, determination, and will to fight. He was the soul and support of the team. His professionalism and bravery helped others feel more protected in battle. He went abroad to protect peace in his homeland, risking his own life. We will respectfully preserve his memory and never forget his contribution - said Colonel Meimer.

He expressed sincere condolences to Roost's family and loved ones.

Addition

Olev Roost became the fifth Estonian volunteer to die in Ukraine. In June, 25-year-old Alo Klaasepp died near the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast. He served in the legendary 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March of this year, one Estonian citizen who joined the International Legion of Ukraine went missing. The fate of the 31-year-old resident of Pärnu, who was part of the 4th battalion of the legion, is still unknown.

In June 2024, 42-year-old Martin Jäger died in battle near the village of Raihorodka in the Kupyansk-Svatove direction, on the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. He fought as part of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was then conducting heavy defensive battles east of Borova.

On September 30, 2023, 29-year-old Estonian volunteer Tanel Krõõgul died as a result of a Russian drone attack near the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

In March 2023, the first Estonian to die in Ukraine was former Estonian Defense Forces officer Ivo Jurak. He died under artillery fire near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Jurak fought as part of the International Legion.

