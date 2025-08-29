$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 17811 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 32379 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 101817 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 54989 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 68223 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 107816 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 121196 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104323 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116801 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84236 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Artist and soldier Kyrylo Hryniov died in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Ukrainian artist Kyrylo Hryniov, a volunteer since February 2022, died at the front. He belonged to the art association "P.E.P.", was wounded in 2023, and his brother went missing in the spring of 2024.

Artist and soldier Kyrylo Hryniov died in the war

Ukrainian artist Kyrylo Hryniov died at the front. He volunteered for the front in the first days of the full-scale war. This is reported by UNN with reference to PEN Ukraine's Facebook post.

Details

Kyrylo Hryniov belonged to the art association "P. E. P." ("Revolutionary Experimental Space").

Kyrylo volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Last year, he was wounded while performing a task in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. In the spring of 2025, his brother, Anatoliy Hryniov, went missing at the front.

- the post says.

Kyrylo is survived by a daughter.

Recall

International Master of Sports Oleksiy Khabarov died in the war. He was the founder of the Phoenix shooting club and a multiple record holder of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine