Artist and soldier Kyrylo Hryniov died in the war
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian artist Kyrylo Hryniov, a volunteer since February 2022, died at the front. He belonged to the art association "P.E.P.", was wounded in 2023, and his brother went missing in the spring of 2024.
Ukrainian artist Kyrylo Hryniov died at the front. He volunteered for the front in the first days of the full-scale war. This is reported by UNN with reference to PEN Ukraine's Facebook post.
Details
Kyrylo Hryniov belonged to the art association "P. E. P." ("Revolutionary Experimental Space").
Kyrylo volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Last year, he was wounded while performing a task in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. In the spring of 2025, his brother, Anatoliy Hryniov, went missing at the front.
Kyrylo is survived by a daughter.
Recall
