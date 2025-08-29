Artist and soldier Kyrylo Hryniov died in the war

Ukrainian artist Kyrylo Hryniov died at the front. He volunteered for the front in the first days of the full-scale war. This is reported by UNN with reference to PEN Ukraine's Facebook post.

Details

Kyrylo Hryniov belonged to the art association "P. E. P." ("Revolutionary Experimental Space").

Kyrylo volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Last year, he was wounded while performing a task in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. In the spring of 2025, his brother, Anatoliy Hryniov, went missing at the front. - the post says.

Kyrylo is survived by a daughter.

Recall

International Master of Sports Oleksiy Khabarov died in the war. He was the founder of the Phoenix shooting club and a multiple record holder of Ukraine.